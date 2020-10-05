« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*  (Read 1388 times)

Offline BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« on: October 05, 2020, 02:13:07 AM »
Feel free to Bitch, Moan & Squeal with joy here.



This is the place for general enthusiasm (or not...)   :funny:


Actual SPOILERS or DISCUSSION ON SPOILERS go in those threads please!
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #1 on: October 05, 2020, 09:30:44 AM »
This entire season is a bad idea.
Online georgiapeach

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #2 on: October 05, 2020, 10:38:51 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on October 05, 2020, 09:30:44 AM
This entire season is a bad idea.

I don't like it MEDICALLY either when so much of AUS is still on restrictions.

But guess it is all in how they are handling it...we'll see. Hope they have a really good medical team who can advise them on this.
Offline aussieamazingracer

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #3 on: October 06, 2020, 06:01:02 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on October 05, 2020, 09:30:44 AM
This entire season is a bad idea.

I'm also quite concerned - I honestly don't mind the idea of an Australia-only season but I wish they waited a few months until the whole country is back in action.

Both WA and Vic are completely off limits (and Tasmania is only letting residents in). Therefore, the route will be poor with just NT, SA, QLD and NSW? Not sure about ACT.

Considering they are supposedly doing a two-week quarantine first, I'm tempted to speculate a start in the NT - perhaps even where Season 4 finished off in Katherine Gorge?

Then down to SA and then across to QLD, finishing in Sydney, NSW perhaps.

Online georgiapeach

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #4 on: October 06, 2020, 01:37:00 PM »
Should be soon!!
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #5 on: October 09, 2020, 01:36:26 PM »
They really want an MF team to win huh :funny:

Surprised they have 12 teams especially when they are filming in the time period we are living in
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #6 on: October 09, 2020, 01:39:55 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on October 09, 2020, 01:36:26 PM
They really want an MF team to win huh :funny:

Surprised they have 12 teams especially when they are filming in the time period we are living in

Possible the 12th team was an alternate if another tested positive, but yes this is the TARC 4 of casts.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #7 on: October 09, 2020, 01:43:07 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on October 09, 2020, 01:36:26 PM
They really want an MF team to win huh :funny:

It looks more like they don't want a MM team to win for 5th time in a row. TARAU really needs female winner finally, tbh, so I am here for them casting only 1 MM team this time. It looks like 8 MF, 3 FF and 1 MM, with 1 FF already being spoiled to be last at some point during leg. :( I really hope this will not be another TAR6 with few same sex teams casted being first ones out.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #8 on: October 14, 2020, 07:07:48 AM »
I really need some teams sightings asap.  :funny:

Assuming we are at leg 4 there should be 10 teams still racing.
Offline NELs

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #9 on: October 14, 2020, 11:32:52 AM »
They should just call this season The Amazing Race Queensland!  :funny:
Offline TARUSAFan

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #10 on: October 15, 2020, 09:40:06 AM »
Quote from: NELs on October 14, 2020, 11:32:52 AM
They should just call this season The Amazing Race Queensland!  :funny:

 :clap2: :funny: :lol:
Offline ovalorange

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #11 on: October 17, 2020, 05:21:10 AM »
There's so many damn islands and worse backtracking than TAR Canada has had. Yikes.
Offline Brannockdevice

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #12 on: October 19, 2020, 01:22:28 PM »
One positive thing Ill mention. I actually like that theyre visiting some really obscure places! As an American Ive definitely heard of Cairns & Townsville, but Im just now finding out about these awesome places like Magnetic Island, Palm Island, Fitzroy island, green island (lots of islands haha) plus towns like Newell and winton and longreach.

All of this is to say Im discovering a lot of new places in Australia that I would not have known otherwise. So Im actually excited for this season!
Offline Glamazon Racer

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:52:47 AM »
Lol at this route. This is going to be such a trainwreck, I can't wait. :2hearts:
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:55:07 AM »
It looks like FF teams, overweight teams and that old MF were already eliminated. What a great start of the season. Underdogs dropping one by one... Only young athletic teams were sighted. Another **** season is coming. That athletic MM is obviously winning this, it's TAR Australia after all.

Offline BritishTARFan

Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:52:45 AM »
In Australia do you not have to wear masks in the airport!
