« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*  (Read 486 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7193
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« on: October 05, 2020, 02:13:07 AM »
Feel free to Bitch, Moan & Squeal with joy here.



 :adevil

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


This is the place for general enthusiasm (or not...)   :funny:


Actual SPOILERS or DISCUSSION ON SPOILERS go in those threads please!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5885
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #1 on: October 05, 2020, 09:30:44 AM »
This entire season is a bad idea.
Logged

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51577
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #2 on: October 05, 2020, 10:38:51 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on October 05, 2020, 09:30:44 AM
This entire season is a bad idea.

I don't like it MEDICALLY either when so much of AUS is still on restrictions.

But guess it is all in how they are handling it...we'll see. Hope they have a really good medical team who can advise them on this.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline aussieamazingracer

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 60
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #3 on: October 06, 2020, 06:01:02 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on October 05, 2020, 09:30:44 AM
This entire season is a bad idea.

I'm also quite concerned - I honestly don't mind the idea of an Australia-only season but I wish they waited a few months until the whole country is back in action.

Both WA and Vic are completely off limits (and Tasmania is only letting residents in). Therefore, the route will be poor with just NT, SA, QLD and NSW? Not sure about ACT.

Considering they are supposedly doing a two-week quarantine first, I'm tempted to speculate a start in the NT - perhaps even where Season 4 finished off in Katherine Gorge?

Then down to SA and then across to QLD, finishing in Sydney, NSW perhaps.

Logged

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51577
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #4 on: October 06, 2020, 01:37:00 PM »
Should be soon!!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2954
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:36:26 PM »
They really want an MF team to win huh :funny:

Surprised they have 12 teams especially when they are filming in the time period we are living in
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 732
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:39:55 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 01:36:26 PM
They really want an MF team to win huh :funny:

Surprised they have 12 teams especially when they are filming in the time period we are living in

Possible the 12th team was an alternate if another tested positive, but yes this is the TARC 4 of casts.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:43:07 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 01:36:26 PM
They really want an MF team to win huh :funny:

It looks more like they don't want a MM team to win for 5th time in a row. TARAU really needs female winner finally, tbh, so I am here for them casting only 1 MM team this time. It looks like 8 MF, 3 FF and 1 MM, with 1 FF already being spoiled to be last at some point during leg. :( I really hope this will not be another TAR6 with few same sex teams casted being first ones out.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 