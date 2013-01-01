« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*  (Read 219 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7192
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« on: Yesterday at 02:13:07 AM »
Feel free to Bitch, Moan & Squeal with joy here.



 :adevil

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


This is the place for general enthusiasm (or not...)   :funny:


Actual SPOILERS or DISCUSSION ON SPOILERS go in those threads please!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5881
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:30:44 AM »
This entire season is a bad idea.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51560
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:38:51 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 09:30:44 AM
This entire season is a bad idea.

I don't like it MEDICALLY either when so much of AUS is still on restrictions.

But guess it is all in how they are handling it...we'll see. Hope they have a really good medical team who can advise them on this.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline aussieamazingracer

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 60
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:01:02 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 09:30:44 AM
This entire season is a bad idea.

I'm also quite concerned - I honestly don't mind the idea of an Australia-only season but I wish they waited a few months until the whole country is back in action.

Both WA and Vic are completely off limits (and Tasmania is only letting residents in). Therefore, the route will be poor with just NT, SA, QLD and NSW? Not sure about ACT.

Considering they are supposedly doing a two-week quarantine first, I'm tempted to speculate a start in the NT - perhaps even where Season 4 finished off in Katherine Gorge?

Then down to SA and then across to QLD, finishing in Sydney, NSW perhaps.

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 