RealityFreakWill

TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« on: September 22, 2020, 11:25:52 AM »





Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved



Michelle & Victoria

Name: Michelle Newland
Age: 34
Hometown: Lafayette, Louisiana
Current occupation: Luxury automotive sales #carsaleswoman #BMW

Describe what you do: My profession became my passion. For almost a decade now, I have been a Client Advisor helping others to understand why BMW is the ultimate driving machine. I truly enjoy gaining forever relationships and making the car shopping experience into memorable milestones. Having the opportunity to be a part of so many lives is an honor I cant measure. I love what I do!

Three words to describe you: Energetic, entertaining, and extra.

Favorite hobbies: Playing the piano, calligraphy, cats, cooking, wine, dinner date nights with the girls, taking pictures of my delicious food (my camera eats first most of the time), butter and bacon always makes it better.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
BMW Employee of the Year.

What scares you most about traveling?
Language barriers, contaminated running water, and dirty bathrooms.

What excites you most about traveling?
Having new and exciting experiences, creating new memories, and learning about other cultures while trying all of their delicious food!

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
I would love to visit Ha Long Bay, Vietnam. My sister and I are the first generation of our family born and raised in the United States. We grew up understanding the reason why our parents came to the U.S. after the war in order to give us a better life, away from Vietnamese communism. Id like to see current Vietnam. I want to experience the roots of our homeland one day.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
I hope to make unforgettable memories and build the strongest bond ever with my sister. A Best friend, like a soulmate and sister all in one. Together, we can make epic dreams come true!

Name: Victoria "Vic" Newland
Age: 33
Hometown: Lafayette, Louisiana
Current occupation: Physician Auditor/Consultant and Educator at ACS Medical Business Solutions

Describe what you do: I audit different providers (e.g., physicians, nurse practitioners, PAs, psychologists) documentation and provide education.

Three words to describe you: Kind-hearted, go-getter, and curious.

Favorite hobbies: Biking, sleeping, podcasts, working out, and cats.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Not letting my parents (*cough cough* tiger mom) down by earning my Bachelor of Science Degree and a Business Minor, which led me to the best company/career!

What scares you most about traveling?
Getting abducted! Ive had so many close calls.

What excites you most about traveling?
Traveling allows me to experience/immerse myself in other cultures and their way of life all
around the world!

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Switzerland and Canada because they convey breath-taking views. Just seems so peaceful.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
A tight-knit bond that is unbreakable!! Go on a crazy and unforgettable adventure with my sister,
make memories of a lifetime and kick butt!
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #1 on: September 24, 2020, 08:55:37 AM »
Michelle placed hashtags in the current occupation? :faint:

Can't wait to see their lively dynamics on the race. They remind me of Kisha & Jen somehow.
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #2 on: October 12, 2020, 05:01:45 PM »
fossil-racer

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #3 on: October 15, 2020, 12:13:32 AM »
TARUSAFan

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #4 on: October 15, 2020, 08:51:52 AM »
I love them, very feisty, competitive and Michelle is witty.

"He's Asian, so he probably learned the piano."

 :lol:
« Last Edit: October 15, 2020, 09:01:53 AM by TARUSAFan »
smiley

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #5 on: October 15, 2020, 02:25:15 PM »
"I love goat cheese!"
cbacbacba1

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #6 on: October 19, 2020, 12:34:47 AM »
Michelle is very humorous :funny:
RaceUntilWeDie

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #7 on: October 22, 2020, 11:40:24 AM »
Can we applaud them for not only being the first of the second group to check in on Leg 2, but passing a team from the first group (and almost another team). They really ran a flawless leg minus the cab ride to the mine.
Marionete

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #8 on: October 22, 2020, 04:59:15 PM »
They were already my favorites after leg 1, and leg 2 only helped ensure that <3
I ain't rooting for nobody but them
TARUSAFan

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #9 on: October 22, 2020, 08:36:07 PM »
How come Michelle & Victoria didnt get enough screentime on the 2nd Leg.....
Definitely one of the standouts this Season!
georgiapeach

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:09:43 PM »
Please give Michelle & Victoria a BIG RFF WELCOME!


 :welcome2:
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:15:11 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 07:09:43 PM
Please give Michelle & Victoria a BIG RFF WELCOME!


 :welcome2:

Omg welcome!! Legends!! 😍

Definitely one of my faves this season. They're doing so good too!! Top two in leg 1, and fastest to catch up from the second release group on leg 2? They're soo good.

Plus they're so funny too LOL. For sure a stand out team, hoping to see them get as far as possible!  :cheer:
gamerfan09

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:32:35 PM »
omg queens ilysm  :2hearts:
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:24:44 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 07:09:43 PM
Please give Michelle & Victoria a BIG RFF WELCOME!


 :welcome2:
Welcome to the tailgate party, Michelle & Victoria! :conf:
Victoria TAR 32

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:00:21 AM »
Ahh HEY y'all!!!! Thanks so much for all of the love! It really means a lot to me!!  :luvya: :ghug:
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:01:52 AM »
Welcome to to the RFF Family Victoria! Everybody on the forum is rooting for you and your sister, to break home the bacon! Best of luck to you both!  :conf: :cheer:
Victoria TAR 32

Re: TAR32: Michelle Newland & Victoria Newland (Sisters)
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:18:23 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Today at 02:01:52 AM
Welcome to to the RFF Family Victoria! Everybody on the forum is rooting for you and your sister, to break home the bacon! Best of luck to you both!  :conf: :cheer:
Thanks!!! I'm having a ball watching the show! Michelle and I make a great team because we are so different & have different skill sets. AKA Day & Night, Good & Bad lol, but a Yin Yang really describes us! Hope to make you guys proud! #asiancajuns #ninjas #hiyahh! hehe love y'all!  :2hearts:
