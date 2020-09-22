Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedMichelle & VictoriaName: Michelle Newland
Age: 34
Hometown: Lafayette, Louisiana
Current occupation: Luxury automotive sales #carsaleswoman #BMWDescribe what you do:
My profession became my passion. For almost a decade now, I have been a Client Advisor helping others to understand why BMW is the ultimate driving machine. I truly enjoy gaining forever relationships and making the car shopping experience into memorable milestones. Having the opportunity to be a part of so many lives is an honor I cant measure. I love what I do! Three words to describe you:
Energetic, entertaining, and extra.Favorite hobbies:
Playing the piano, calligraphy, cats, cooking, wine, dinner date nights with the girls, taking pictures of my delicious food (my camera eats first most of the time), butter and bacon always makes it better.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
BMW Employee of the Year.What scares you most about traveling?
Language barriers, contaminated running water, and dirty bathrooms.What excites you most about traveling?
Having new and exciting experiences, creating new memories, and learning about other cultures while trying all of their delicious food!What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
I would love to visit Ha Long Bay, Vietnam. My sister and I are the first generation of our family born and raised in the United States. We grew up understanding the reason why our parents came to the U.S. after the war in order to give us a better life, away from Vietnamese communism. Id like to see current Vietnam. I want to experience the roots of our homeland one day.What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
I hope to make unforgettable memories and build the strongest bond ever with my sister. A Best friend, like a soulmate and sister all in one. Together, we can make epic dreams come true! Name: Victoria "Vic" Newland
Age: 33
Hometown: Lafayette, Louisiana
Current occupation: Physician Auditor/Consultant and Educator at ACS Medical Business SolutionsDescribe what you do:
I audit different providers (e.g., physicians, nurse practitioners, PAs, psychologists) documentation and provide education.Three words to describe you:
Kind-hearted, go-getter, and curious.Favorite hobbies:
Biking, sleeping, podcasts, working out, and cats.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Not letting my parents (*cough cough* tiger mom) down by earning my Bachelor of Science Degree and a Business Minor, which led me to the best company/career!What scares you most about traveling?
Getting abducted! Ive had so many close calls.What excites you most about traveling?
Traveling allows me to experience/immerse myself in other cultures and their way of life all
around the world!What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Switzerland and Canada because they convey breath-taking views. Just seems so peaceful.What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
A tight-knit bond that is unbreakable!! Go on a crazy and unforgettable adventure with my sister,
make memories of a lifetime and kick butt!