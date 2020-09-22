Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Michelle & Victoria

Age: 34Hometown: Lafayette, LouisianaCurrent occupation: Luxury automotive sales #carsaleswoman #BMWMy profession became my passion. For almost a decade now, I have been a Client Advisor helping others to understand why BMW is the ultimate driving machine. I truly enjoy gaining forever relationships and making the car shopping experience into memorable milestones. Having the opportunity to be a part of so many lives is an honor I cant measure. I love what I do!Energetic, entertaining, and extra.Playing the piano, calligraphy, cats, cooking, wine, dinner date nights with the girls, taking pictures of my delicious food (my camera eats first most of the time), butter and bacon always makes it better.BMW Employee of the Year.Language barriers, contaminated running water, and dirty bathrooms.Having new and exciting experiences, creating new memories, and learning about other cultures while trying all of their delicious food!I would love to visit Ha Long Bay, Vietnam. My sister and I are the first generation of our family born and raised in the United States. We grew up understanding the reason why our parents came to the U.S. after the war in order to give us a better life, away from Vietnamese communism. Id like to see current Vietnam. I want to experience the roots of our homeland one day.I hope to make unforgettable memories and build the strongest bond ever with my sister. A Best friend, like a soulmate and sister all in one. Together, we can make epic dreams come true!Age: 33Hometown: Lafayette, LouisianaCurrent occupation: Physician Auditor/Consultant and Educator at ACS Medical Business SolutionsI audit different providers (e.g., physicians, nurse practitioners, PAs, psychologists) documentation and provide education.Kind-hearted, go-getter, and curious.Biking, sleeping, podcasts, working out, and cats.Not letting my parents (*cough cough* tiger mom) down by earning my Bachelor of Science Degree and a Business Minor, which led me to the best company/career!Getting abducted! Ive had so many close calls.Traveling allows me to experience/immerse myself in other cultures and their way of life allaround the world!Switzerland and Canada because they convey breath-taking views. Just seems so peaceful.A tight-knit bond that is unbreakable!! Go on a crazy and unforgettable adventure with my sister,make memories of a lifetime and kick butt!