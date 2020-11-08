« previous next »
So Shay & Shani win their first leg after losing a leg.

Shani Potter  :funny:

It's been a while since an eat til your sick task, but this one was nearly identical to season 5's nut task in Zanzibar. Guess Yael & Yosiel and Ben & Ori don't want to see another newspaper cone.
Oh my god. Even though a team I like got first place and a team I don't like got eliminated, this was the worst episode of this season. This might even be the worst episode of the Israel race ever.

A luck task.
A re-used luck task.
An unfair re-used luck task.
A disgusting unfair re-used luck task.

It's time to END mass-eating tasks on The Amazing Race. They are just awful. If you get full, then you're just full. There's no other way to go about it, you're full. There's no skill involved. There's no show of strength or ability. A person just gets full and that's that, and overstuffing a person's stomach with more food doesn't prove anything and is not safe. The only thing you can do is vomit, and that's not exactly good for one's body either. When you vomit, your stomach is telling you there's something WRONG and this food needs to get out of you right away before something bad happens.

It's not fair, it's not healthy, and it's not fun to watch. It's ****ing disgusting. End this.
I knew you weren't gonna be happy.
Also, did the spoiler pictures identify the location of "Ex Frigorífico" at all?
Near Muelle Barón
Omer and Neta get injured next episode and they are promoting that :groan:
Yeah I saw that too, on their Instagram
I'm wondering if quitting was an option, because it almost never happens on HaMerotz.
Apparently Nescafe is a sponsor this season, wondered when we'd get a little product placement.
Let's recap. This season had a car crash, Shani twist her knee, and now Neta ejected from a kart.

Seriously don't know why the show thought having teams speed down a cobblestone street in karts that easily swerve would be safe. I'm surprised more people weren't hurt. At least with the previous two, those were freak accidents.
Yeah, this is bad, terrible judgement on the part of task designers. HaMerotz tasks can be crazy, but they still have to be safe for the racers.
Omer and Neta are done after that injury

I think the rest of the season will play out like this:
Final 3: Yael/Yosef, Neta/Assaf and Ben/Ori or Shay/Shani
4th: Ben/Ori or Shay/Shani
5th: Ash/Alis
6th: Omer/Neta :'(
You guys do realize that this isn't the first time we've had a wooden cart racing down a cobblestone street, right? This is a re-used task from TAR13's visit to Bolivia.

Anyway, I've realized something now that Shay & Shani took on that task in a unique way... The producers of HMLM seem to be doing everything they can to avoid giving out any more time penalties. There hasn't been one since Season 4, and no-one has even considered quitting a task entirely aside from being injured, plus the alternatives teams have been given in this season. So, Israeli audiences must not be very keen on time penalties and they're trying to phase them out.

...Which makes it all the more baffling that almost every leg has a YIELD now...

I liked this episode, though. Very creative and fun to watch.
nope
What do you mean nope? Do you know something we dont?
No. but I can bet Neta will be just fine and Omer and her will make it to the next country (with or without productions help)
Relieved to see that Neta wasn't seriously injured. Guess they're thankful the QR task was so hard that they could catch up.

Ben & Ori tried to break the QR task by getting every location, but the school was both the furthest away and hardest to find.

Brutal that Ash & Alis saw the one team behind them check in while at the Yield.
