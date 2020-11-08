Oh my god. Even though a team I like got first place and a team I don't like got eliminated, this was the worst episode of this season. This might even be the worst episode of the Israel race ever.



A luck task.

A re-used luck task.

An unfair re-used luck task.

A disgusting unfair re-used luck task.



It's time to END mass-eating tasks on The Amazing Race. They are just awful. If you get full, then you're just full. There's no other way to go about it, you're full. There's no skill involved. There's no show of strength or ability. A person just gets full and that's that, and overstuffing a person's stomach with more food doesn't prove anything and is not safe. The only thing you can do is vomit, and that's not exactly good for one's body either. When you vomit, your stomach is telling you there's something WRONG and this food needs to get out of you right away before something bad happens.



It's not fair, it's not healthy, and it's not fun to watch. It's ****ing disgusting. End this.