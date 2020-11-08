« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion  (Read 9828 times)

2 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #150 on: November 08, 2020, 02:44:49 PM »
Show content
So Shay & Shani win their first leg after losing a leg.

Shani Potter  :funny:

It's been a while since an eat til your sick task, but this one was nearly identical to season 5's nut task in Zanzibar. Guess Yael & Yosiel and Ben & Ori don't want to see another newspaper cone.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1349
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #151 on: November 08, 2020, 07:34:06 PM »
Oh my god. Even though a team I like got first place and a team I don't like got eliminated, this was the worst episode of this season. This might even be the worst episode of the Israel race ever.

A luck task.
A re-used luck task.
An unfair re-used luck task.
A disgusting unfair re-used luck task.

It's time to END mass-eating tasks on The Amazing Race. They are just awful. If you get full, then you're just full. There's no other way to go about it, you're full. There's no skill involved. There's no show of strength or ability. A person just gets full and that's that, and overstuffing a person's stomach with more food doesn't prove anything and is not safe. The only thing you can do is vomit, and that's not exactly good for one's body either. When you vomit, your stomach is telling you there's something WRONG and this food needs to get out of you right away before something bad happens.

It's not fair, it's not healthy, and it's not fun to watch. It's ****ing disgusting. End this.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3036
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #152 on: November 08, 2020, 07:37:26 PM »
I knew you weren't gonna be happy.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1349
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #153 on: November 08, 2020, 08:04:33 PM »
Also, did the spoiler pictures identify the location of "Ex Frigorífico" at all?
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #154 on: November 08, 2020, 08:22:27 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on November 08, 2020, 08:04:33 PM
Also, did the spoiler pictures identify the location of "Ex Frigorífico" at all?

Near Muelle Barón
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3048
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #155 on: November 09, 2020, 01:32:41 PM »
Show content
Omer and Neta get injured next episode and they are promoting that :groan:
Logged

Offline jfarbzz

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #156 on: November 09, 2020, 11:09:28 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on November 09, 2020, 01:32:41 PM
Show content
Omer and Neta get injured next episode and they are promoting that :groan:
Show content
Yeah I saw that too, on their Instagram
Logged

Offline jfarbzz

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #157 on: November 09, 2020, 11:14:46 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on November 08, 2020, 07:34:06 PM
Oh my god. Even though a team I like got first place and a team I don't like got eliminated, this was the worst episode of this season. This might even be the worst episode of the Israel race ever.

A luck task.
A re-used luck task.
An unfair re-used luck task.
A disgusting unfair re-used luck task.

It's time to END mass-eating tasks on The Amazing Race. They are just awful. If you get full, then you're just full. There's no other way to go about it, you're full. There's no skill involved. There's no show of strength or ability. A person just gets full and that's that, and overstuffing a person's stomach with more food doesn't prove anything and is not safe. The only thing you can do is vomit, and that's not exactly good for one's body either. When you vomit, your stomach is telling you there's something WRONG and this food needs to get out of you right away before something bad happens.

It's not fair, it's not healthy, and it's not fun to watch. It's ****ing disgusting. End this.

I'm wondering if quitting was an option, because it almost never happens on HaMerotz.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3036
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #158 on: Today at 02:33:44 PM »
Apparently Nescafe is a sponsor this season, wondered when we'd get a little product placement.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 