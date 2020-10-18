What's also bull**** is the number of 4-episode legs this season. Last season was so short, what happened? Did people not like it? I did!



I've watched the broadcast live for several periods of this one and I afraid the duration of the episodes were cut off. Like instead of 1 min 30 secs one (in syndication I mean without the ads), sometimes they cut it into like 1-hour episode (including the ads) that resulted into the ep having 30-ish minutes duration.I afraid when this happened in the latest Survivor edition there, it resulted into 60-ish episodes as I saw over there (instead of 30-ish usually) and I oofed. Idk if we're going to have 40-ish eps again since HMLM tend to have average of 20-40ish eps with the 2-3 hours airtime, but with the airtime being cut that much I really, really worry on this tbh. And it's just my hypothesis.Anyone have any info on the broadcast duration as well, as in why they're cut this much? It's unusual to me too tbh.