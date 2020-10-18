« previous next »
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #125 on: October 18, 2020, 02:51:56 AM »
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 17, 2020, 09:09:33 PM
What's also bull**** is the number of 4-episode legs this season. Last season was so short, what happened? Did people not like it? I did!

I've watched the broadcast live for several periods of this one and I afraid the duration of the episodes were cut off. Like instead of 1 min 30 secs one (in syndication I mean without the ads), sometimes they cut it into like 1-hour episode (including the ads) that resulted into the ep having 30-ish minutes duration.

I afraid when this happened in the latest Survivor edition there, it resulted into 60-ish episodes as I saw over there (instead of 30-ish usually) and I oofed. Idk if we're going to have 40-ish eps again since HMLM tend to have average of 20-40ish eps with the 2-3 hours airtime, but with the airtime being cut that much I really, really worry on this tbh. And it's just my hypothesis.

Anyone have any info on the broadcast duration as well, as in why they're cut this much? It's unusual to me too tbh.
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #126 on: October 18, 2020, 02:52:31 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 11, 2020, 09:24:10 PM
Quote from: David1905 on October 11, 2020, 07:54:32 PM
Good morning, can anyone help me to het access to the episodes of 24 and 28 September? The content is blocked out of the Netherlands and I participated as Clue Giver. Many thanks!


Oh no! GUYS can you please help on this??


 :welcome:  David! We'd love to hear your story! How did you get chosen? Tell us about the day? We are all super fans here so evry tidbit will be interesting!

Maybe I should PM him. Hang on.
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #127 on: October 18, 2020, 03:00:35 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on October 17, 2020, 07:50:24 PM
Bull****.

Liane has hurt her hand or her wrist or whatever, and the doctor says she can't compete in the Head-to-Head. The challenge is to balance on a rolling log as if it were a horse, two team members fight, then the other two team members fight, followed by a tiebreaker. Since Liane can't do it, Eviatar has to do it alone, giving the team an unfair advantage as Liane probably doesn't have good balance and would have lost.

Let me take you back to season 4. Alexa badly hurt her leg on that season, and then she and Raz came to a task where they had to roll on a log in the water. Alexa obviously cannot do this task, so Raz has to do it alone. But they had to serve a 1-hour penalty before he could.

Also in season 4, let me take you back to the likes of Roni & Yael and Gal & Liel. Both teams had one member hurt themselves during a Head-to-Head and could no longer compete in it. In both of those cases, the teams forfeit the Head-to-Head and had to wait until all other teams passed them and then serve the 15-minute penalty.

Eviatar & Liane should have forfeit their Head-to-Head and ended up in last place. Bull****.

Also remember last season with Noy & Hadar! I remember they were medevac-ed when one of them got injured, and they were rushed to the hospital? In the end of the leg, they're eliminated.

Since I'm trying to catch up, I'm really, really curious on how could this happen, and how in the end Eviatar was allowed to complete this task alone. Like how.
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #128 on: October 20, 2020, 03:55:22 AM »
If there is any way to watch this online, would someone be able to let me know via PM? I would love to check out the Armenia episodes if it is possible! :2hearts:
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #129 on: October 21, 2020, 03:53:34 PM »
Feels like there's more 4-episode legs this season. That's a good and bad thing imo :(
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #130 on: October 21, 2020, 06:10:26 PM »
The legs seemed to be designed to air over two episodes like last season, but COVID forced them to extend the season by splitting each episode in half.

Ben's instructions during the block task.  :funny:

Omen & Neta finding an empty clue box.  :funny:

Apparently this season took inspiration from Survivor US as well as TAR US.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #131 on: October 21, 2020, 10:25:47 PM »
Given how few detours and roadblocks HaMerotz has done over the past few seasons, could anyone have predicted that this season would have more detours through its first two legs than TAR32?  :funny:
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #132 on: October 22, 2020, 08:04:21 PM »
Looks like there was a mistake made somewhere. The task at the school was to spell out the name of the man who invented the Armenian alphabet in 405AD, according to Shahar's explanation, and the man in question is Mesrop Mashtots.

However, the name they actually had to spell out was Komitas, an unrelated priest and musician from the late 1800's...
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #133 on: Today at 02:36:36 PM »
Show content
The Cascade task was pretty brutal.

Had Shay & Shani been eliminated that would have been harsh with Lian & Eviatar checking in right before them.

The fact that they started the next leg at the tail end caught me off guard.
