OMG am I the only one who felt that S5 Cambodia flashback or just those several flashbacks that the Yield ended up with footrace with the last place?? Omg.



But otherwise, from what I can understand:

- Feel what's it. Kinda like Bean Boozled or like the seventh season pre-finish line with toothpaste but this time they had to feel it with their legs. When they got the sequence of those things correctly, they'd get the next clue.

- TELEPHONE! It's everywhere. There are loads of one-liner lyrics out there (every phone rang rip), like Miri Mesika's Hozer Bachazara or like Avi Peretz's Kashe Li, but they had to figure out that those four lines are from Eden Ben Zaken's Malkat Hashoshanim and from there, they'd be handed their next clue. This needs competency, because you had to find the right lyrics for the right song and yes for that moment too. [PS: I learn from songs and this really helped me hunting songs lol ngl]



Some fun facts:

- Yael had to bargain to pay the taxi and even they tried to ask Lian & Eviatar to lend their money?! But they pulled through so yes~

- I could feel Vova & Alla somehow. I remember Alla said "they didn't know any Israeli song" [the struggle is real], hence the "alliance" between them and Ben & Ori. Oh whew. There the Yield went, and thank goodness they survived.



Oh well next leg would still be in the Philippines and yes I can't wait for that sequence! That one part in promo feels like, if in Indo, "bakiak" 😄 (like they wore sandals but nope it's big and it could be filled by two of them or more ah this homeland nostalgia hits me)