HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion

tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 07, 2020, 02:55:11 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on September 07, 2020, 02:47:57 PM
A bit confused but the leg started out at night but it ended with teams running in the daylight. Was their a break in filming or were teams running non stop?

Was thinking the same.
I could notice the times where the teams arrived at Manila Ocean Park though. Some of them arrived at dark and went out in sunlight (e.g. Shay & Shani, Yael & Yosiel). I couldn't imagine this leg ran non-stop, hmm... back to that long first leg again (then my mind told me 'well this is like FvF so, toughness went higher' excuse this mind but the leg-)
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 07, 2020, 03:00:39 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on September 07, 2020, 02:47:57 PM
A bit confused but the leg started out at night but it ended with teams running in the daylight. Was their a break in filming or were teams running non stop?

Legs sometimes last two days with an overnight break.

Looks like teams arrived at Ocean Park at night, spent the night at the oceanarium's hotel, and performed the task in the morning.
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 07, 2020, 03:06:17 PM
The Double Battle had me dying.  :funny:

Quote from: tatasport on September 07, 2020, 04:24:32 AM
If you guys later said the Double Battle looked like Wipeout than Survivor challenges, well that's my thought in the first place lol you're not alone~

Teams referenced Survivor and Ninja Israel but you're not wrong.

tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 07, 2020, 03:30:34 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on September 07, 2020, 03:06:17 PM
The Double Battle had me dying.  :funny:

Quote from: tatasport on September 07, 2020, 04:24:32 AM
If you guys later said the Double Battle looked like Wipeout than Survivor challenges, well that's my thought in the first place lol you're not alone~

Teams referenced Survivor and Ninja Israel but you're not wrong.



LAUGHTERS ALL OVER THE PLACE OMG  :funny:
And yes I'm not alone thinking that it's more into Wipeout, Ninja's sometimes not this savage (they have a different level) while especially Survivor's immunity challenges, set a bit differently in the water than this one (except I miss something...)
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 07, 2020, 03:31:22 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on September 07, 2020, 03:00:39 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on September 07, 2020, 02:47:57 PM
A bit confused but the leg started out at night but it ended with teams running in the daylight. Was their a break in filming or were teams running non stop?

Legs sometimes last two days with an overnight break.

Looks like teams arrived at Ocean Park at night, spent the night at the oceanarium's hotel, and performed the task in the morning.

Makes sense as well.
Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 07, 2020, 03:43:01 PM
Is there still another episode to Leg 1? :)

I like this Philippines start. Nice change from HaMerotz normally spending the first leg at home.
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 07, 2020, 03:54:11 PM
^^
One more. The show's treating this more like a regular leg than a premiere.
jfarbzz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 08, 2020, 12:11:37 PM
Oh boy I can't wait for our first pre-pistop luck task 🙄
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 08, 2020, 01:57:48 PM
Breaking news: the next episode is tomorrow.
ZBC Company

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 08, 2020, 02:38:51 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on September 08, 2020, 01:57:48 PM
Breaking news: the next episode is tomorrow.

wow
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 08, 2020, 11:51:04 PM
Finally got into it and caught up. Half All-Stars is a nice breath of fresh air, and this might be the first time ever that I like every single returning team in an All-Stars Race.

So, we seriously got a Tali & Gili on this Race, who are completely different and unrelated from Tali & Gili who were just on LAST SEASON. How in the world did that manage to happen? That's going to make Wiki work fun...

Did Vova & Alla walk away without casting a vote at the Yield? I swear it didn't show them picking anybody...
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
September 08, 2020, 11:51:11 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on September 08, 2020, 01:57:48 PM
Breaking news: the next episode is tomorrow.

Yep. I just saw the ad, which had just posted like 38 mins ago as I speak.
Reshet, why so sudden? 🤔 [I literally woke up with this]
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 12:52:16 AM
Quote from: G.B. on September 08, 2020, 11:51:04 PM
Finally got into it and caught up. Half All-Stars is a nice breath of fresh air, and this might be the first time ever that I like every single returning team in an All-Stars Race.

So, we seriously got a Tali & Gili on this Race, who are completely different and unrelated from Tali & Gili who were just on LAST SEASON. How in the world did that manage to happen? That's going to make Wiki work fun...

Did Vova & Alla walk away without casting a vote at the Yield? I swear it didn't show them picking anybody...

I remember they voted for Netanel & Asaf? The edit though~ hmm
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 01:08:51 AM
Quote from: tatasport on Yesterday at 12:52:16 AM
I remember they voted for Netanel & Asaf? The edit though~ hmm

I suppose that's what I'll go with. Alla only said over and over that she wants to vote for a team with two boys, and there's two of those. It shows a picture of Asaf & Netah, but she never audibly confirms it.
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 03:30:27 AM
Quote from: G.B. on Yesterday at 01:08:51 AM
Quote from: tatasport on Yesterday at 12:52:16 AM
I remember they voted for Netanel & Asaf? The edit though~ hmm

I suppose that's what I'll go with. Alla only said over and over that she wants to vote for a team with two boys, and there's two of those. It shows a picture of Asaf & Netah, but she never audibly confirms it.

I remember one said they're so strong, so what I thought they voted for Asaf & Netanel instead of Ben & Ori~ which are the two MMs this season from what I can infer.
dryedmangoez

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 04:59:28 AM
How does HaMerotz do in Israel these days? Like how popular and/or successful is it?
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 08:45:31 AM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on Yesterday at 04:59:28 AM
How does HaMerotz do in Israel these days? Like how popular and/or successful is it?

In the last two episodes it was like first in rankings for both times so it was popular as well? But idk, can anyone verify this from what I knew so far (especially if you guys are from there)? Toda rabaaa~
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 02:56:38 PM
Quote from: jfarbzz on September 08, 2020, 12:11:37 PM
Oh boy I can't wait for our first pre-pistop luck task 🙄

Thankfully not with a Kafkaesque task instead.
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 02:59:42 PM
OMG am I the only one who felt that S5 Cambodia flashback or just those several flashbacks that the Yield ended up with footrace with the last place?? Omg.

But otherwise, from what I can understand:
- Feel what's it. Kinda like Bean Boozled or like the seventh season pre-finish line with toothpaste but this time they had to feel it with their legs. When they got the sequence of those things correctly, they'd get the next clue.
- TELEPHONE! It's everywhere. There are loads of one-liner lyrics out there (every phone rang rip), like Miri Mesika's Hozer Bachazara or like Avi Peretz's Kashe Li, but they had to figure out that those four lines are from Eden Ben Zaken's Malkat Hashoshanim and from there, they'd be handed their next clue. This needs competency, because you had to find the right lyrics for the right song and yes for that moment too. [PS: I learn from songs and this really helped me hunting songs lol ngl]

Some fun facts:
- Yael had to bargain to pay the taxi and even they tried to ask Lian & Eviatar to lend their money?! But they pulled through so yes~
- I could feel Vova & Alla somehow. I remember Alla said "they didn't know any Israeli song" [the struggle is real], hence the "alliance" between them and Ben & Ori. Oh whew. There the Yield went, and thank goodness they survived.

Oh well next leg would still be in the Philippines and yes I can't wait for that sequence! That one part in promo feels like, if in Indo, "bakiak" 😄 (like they wore sandals but nope it's big and it could be filled by two of them or more ah this homeland nostalgia hits me)
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 03:12:46 PM
Quote from: tatasport on Yesterday at 02:59:42 PM
Show content
OMG am I the only one who felt that S5 Cambodia flashback or just those several flashbacks that the Yield ended up with footrace with the last place?? Omg.

But otherwise, from what I can understand:
- Feel what's it. Kinda like Bean Boozled or like the seventh season pre-finish line with toothpaste but this time they had to feel it with their legs. When they got the sequence of those things correctly, they'd get the next clue.
- TELEPHONE! It's everywhere. There are loads of one-liner lyrics out there (every phone rang rip), like Miri Mesika's Hozer Bachazara or like Avi Peretz's Kashe Li, but they had to figure out that those four lines are from Eden Ben Zaken's Malkat Hashoshanim and from there, they'd be handed their next clue. This needs competency, because you had to find the right lyrics for the right song and yes for that moment too. [PS: I learn from songs and this really helped me hunting songs lol ngl]

Some fun facts:
- Yael had to bargain to pay the taxi and even they tried to ask Lian & Eviatar to lend their money?! But they pulled through so yes~
- I could feel Vova & Alla somehow. I remember Alla said "they didn't know any Israeli song" [the struggle is real], hence the "alliance" between them and Ben & Ori. Oh whew. There the Yield went, and thank goodness they survived.

Oh well next leg would still be in the Philippines and yes I can't wait for that sequence! That one part in promo feels like, if in Indo, "bakiak" 😄 (like they wore sandals but nope it's big and it could be filled by two of them or more ah this homeland nostalgia hits me)

Been a while since we were shown a team struggling for cash.

Felt for Vova & Alla since they were at a disadvantage for the last task, but very glad that they managed to survive.
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 03:20:53 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 03:12:46 PM
Quote from: tatasport on Yesterday at 02:59:42 PM
Show content
OMG am I the only one who felt that S5 Cambodia flashback or just those several flashbacks that the Yield ended up with footrace with the last place?? Omg.

But otherwise, from what I can understand:
- Feel what's it. Kinda like Bean Boozled or like the seventh season pre-finish line with toothpaste but this time they had to feel it with their legs. When they got the sequence of those things correctly, they'd get the next clue.
- TELEPHONE! It's everywhere. There are loads of one-liner lyrics out there (every phone rang rip), like Miri Mesika's Hozer Bachazara or like Avi Peretz's Kashe Li, but they had to figure out that those four lines are from Eden Ben Zaken's Malkat Hashoshanim and from there, they'd be handed their next clue. This needs competency, because you had to find the right lyrics for the right song and yes for that moment too. [PS: I learn from songs and this really helped me hunting songs lol ngl]

Some fun facts:
- Yael had to bargain to pay the taxi and even they tried to ask Lian & Eviatar to lend their money?! But they pulled through so yes~
- I could feel Vova & Alla somehow. I remember Alla said "they didn't know any Israeli song" [the struggle is real], hence the "alliance" between them and Ben & Ori. Oh whew. There the Yield went, and thank goodness they survived.

Oh well next leg would still be in the Philippines and yes I can't wait for that sequence! That one part in promo feels like, if in Indo, "bakiak" 😄 (like they wore sandals but nope it's big and it could be filled by two of them or more ah this homeland nostalgia hits me)

Show content
Been a while since we were shown a team struggling for cash.

Felt for Vova & Alla since they were at a disadvantage for the last task, but very glad that they managed to survive.

My wild inference said "omg there's an alliance between Vova & Alla and Ben & Ori" then looking at the next Monday's sneak peek "oh welp I'll have more wild inferences by then." 🤣🤔
georgiapeach

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 06:15:30 PM
Quote from: Maanca on September 06, 2020, 02:02:01 PM
Peach, there's a typo in your title which comes off as confusing at first glance, lol

You called HaMerotz 8 "TAR Israel 7"

oops!bad typing. fixed!
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 08:11:03 PM
Super happy with 11th place
jfarbzz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 08:45:54 AM
It's been only one leg and newbies have already won more legs against returnees than in TAR31 😂
