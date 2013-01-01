« previous next »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 02:47:57 PM
A bit confused but the leg started out at night but it ended with teams running in the daylight. Was their a break in filming or were teams running non stop?

Was thinking the same.
Show content
I could notice the times where the teams arrived at Manila Ocean Park though. Some of them arrived at dark and went out in sunlight (e.g. Shay & Shani, Yael & Yosiel). I couldn't imagine this leg ran non-stop, hmm... back to that long first leg again (then my mind told me 'well this is like FvF so, toughness went higher' excuse this mind but the leg-)
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 02:47:57 PM
A bit confused but the leg started out at night but it ended with teams running in the daylight. Was their a break in filming or were teams running non stop?

Legs sometimes last two days with an overnight break.

Looks like teams arrived at Ocean Park at night, spent the night at the oceanarium's hotel, and performed the task in the morning.
The Double Battle had me dying.  :funny:

Quote from: tatasport on Today at 04:24:32 AM
If you guys later said the Double Battle looked like Wipeout than Survivor challenges, well that's my thought in the first place lol you're not alone~

Teams referenced Survivor and Ninja Israel but you're not wrong.

The Double Battle had me dying.  :funny:
The Double Battle had me dying.  :funny:

Quote from: tatasport on Today at 04:24:32 AM
If you guys later said the Double Battle looked like Wipeout than Survivor challenges, well that's my thought in the first place lol you're not alone~

Teams referenced Survivor and Ninja Israel but you're not wrong.



LAUGHTERS ALL OVER THE PLACE OMG  :funny:
Show content
And yes I'm not alone thinking that it's more into Wipeout, Ninja's sometimes not this savage (they have a different level) while especially Survivor's immunity challenges, set a bit differently in the water than this one (except I miss something...)
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 03:00:39 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 02:47:57 PM
A bit confused but the leg started out at night but it ended with teams running in the daylight. Was their a break in filming or were teams running non stop?

Legs sometimes last two days with an overnight break.

Looks like teams arrived at Ocean Park at night, spent the night at the oceanarium's hotel, and performed the task in the morning.

Makes sense as well.
Is there still another episode to Leg 1? :)

I like this Philippines start. Nice change from HaMerotz normally spending the first leg at home.
^^
One more. The show's treating this more like a regular leg than a premiere.
