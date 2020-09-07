« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion  (Read 1139 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #25 on: September 07, 2020, 02:55:11 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on September 07, 2020, 02:47:57 PM
A bit confused but the leg started out at night but it ended with teams running in the daylight. Was their a break in filming or were teams running non stop?

Was thinking the same.
Show content
I could notice the times where the teams arrived at Manila Ocean Park though. Some of them arrived at dark and went out in sunlight (e.g. Shay & Shani, Yael & Yosiel). I couldn't imagine this leg ran non-stop, hmm... back to that long first leg again (then my mind told me 'well this is like FvF so, toughness went higher' excuse this mind but the leg-)
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #26 on: September 07, 2020, 03:00:39 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on September 07, 2020, 02:47:57 PM
A bit confused but the leg started out at night but it ended with teams running in the daylight. Was their a break in filming or were teams running non stop?

Legs sometimes last two days with an overnight break.

Looks like teams arrived at Ocean Park at night, spent the night at the oceanarium's hotel, and performed the task in the morning.
« Last Edit: September 07, 2020, 03:27:05 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #27 on: September 07, 2020, 03:06:17 PM »
The Double Battle had me dying.  :funny:

Quote from: tatasport on September 07, 2020, 04:24:32 AM
If you guys later said the Double Battle looked like Wipeout than Survivor challenges, well that's my thought in the first place lol you're not alone~

Teams referenced Survivor and Ninja Israel but you're not wrong.

Logged

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #28 on: September 07, 2020, 03:30:34 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on September 07, 2020, 03:06:17 PM
The Double Battle had me dying.  :funny:

Quote from: tatasport on September 07, 2020, 04:24:32 AM
If you guys later said the Double Battle looked like Wipeout than Survivor challenges, well that's my thought in the first place lol you're not alone~

Teams referenced Survivor and Ninja Israel but you're not wrong.



LAUGHTERS ALL OVER THE PLACE OMG  :funny:
Show content
And yes I'm not alone thinking that it's more into Wipeout, Ninja's sometimes not this savage (they have a different level) while especially Survivor's immunity challenges, set a bit differently in the water than this one (except I miss something...)
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #29 on: September 07, 2020, 03:31:22 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on September 07, 2020, 03:00:39 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on September 07, 2020, 02:47:57 PM
A bit confused but the leg started out at night but it ended with teams running in the daylight. Was their a break in filming or were teams running non stop?

Legs sometimes last two days with an overnight break.

Looks like teams arrived at Ocean Park at night, spent the night at the oceanarium's hotel, and performed the task in the morning.

Makes sense as well.
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3003
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #30 on: September 07, 2020, 03:43:01 PM »
Is there still another episode to Leg 1? :)

I like this Philippines start. Nice change from HaMerotz normally spending the first leg at home.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #31 on: September 07, 2020, 03:54:11 PM »
^^
One more. The show's treating this more like a regular leg than a premiere.
Logged

Offline jfarbzz

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 12:11:37 PM »
Oh boy I can't wait for our first pre-pistop luck task 🙄
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 01:57:48 PM »
Breaking news: the next episode is tomorrow.
Logged

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5055
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 02:38:51 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 01:57:48 PM
Breaking news: the next episode is tomorrow.

wow
Logged

Online G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1314
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 PM »
Finally got into it and caught up. Half All-Stars is a nice breath of fresh air, and this might be the first time ever that I like every single returning team in an All-Stars Race.

So, we seriously got a Tali & Gili on this Race, who are completely different and unrelated from Tali & Gili who were just on LAST SEASON. How in the world did that manage to happen? That's going to make Wiki work fun...

Did Vova & Alla walk away without casting a vote at the Yield? I swear it didn't show them picking anybody...
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:51:11 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 01:57:48 PM
Breaking news: the next episode is tomorrow.

Yep. I just saw the ad, which had just posted like 38 mins ago as I speak.
Reshet, why so sudden? 🤔 [I literally woke up with this]
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:52:16 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on Yesterday at 11:51:04 PM
Finally got into it and caught up. Half All-Stars is a nice breath of fresh air, and this might be the first time ever that I like every single returning team in an All-Stars Race.

So, we seriously got a Tali & Gili on this Race, who are completely different and unrelated from Tali & Gili who were just on LAST SEASON. How in the world did that manage to happen? That's going to make Wiki work fun...

Did Vova & Alla walk away without casting a vote at the Yield? I swear it didn't show them picking anybody...

I remember they voted for Netanel & Asaf? The edit though~ hmm
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Online G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1314
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 7) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #38 on: Today at 01:08:51 AM »
Quote from: tatasport on Today at 12:52:16 AM
I remember they voted for Netanel & Asaf? The edit though~ hmm

I suppose that's what I'll go with. Alla only said over and over that she wants to vote for a team with two boys, and there's two of those. It shows a picture of Asaf & Netah, but she never audibly confirms it.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 