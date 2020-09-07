Finally got into it and caught up. Half All-Stars is a nice breath of fresh air, and this might be the first time ever that I like every single returning team in an All-Stars Race.
So, we seriously got a Tali & Gili on this Race, who are completely different and unrelated from Tali & Gili who were just on LAST SEASON. How in the world did that manage to happen? That's going to make Wiki work fun...
Did Vova & Alla walk away without casting a vote at the Yield? I swear it didn't show them picking anybody...