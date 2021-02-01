Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
This is really confusing.I wonder if the twins quit and the cousins are allowed to come back.I still think that's the twins in the hot air balloon though
https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1356708975144669184?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EtweetAt 0:33, lining the promo up with the order of the buckets in the spoiler, it looks like Jude and Shannon's bucket is actually full. Holly and Dolor obviously haven't gotten much and Malaan and Tina don't have anything
I think I'm done with this season tbh assuming the Kimberley cousins return.That's just ridiculous and cheapens the show that they allow a team to return after skipping a leg
I am expecting LOT OF NELS after Darwin/Alice Spring leg. Keep in mind Tasmania's legs were last minute additions so they had to add some NELS and replan the route.
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 32 queries.