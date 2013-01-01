« previous next »
Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*

Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #150 on: Today at 02:54:59 PM
Quote from: Gabby54 on Yesterday at 04:12:54 AM
This is really confusing.

I wonder if the twins quit and the cousins are allowed to come back.

I still think that's the twins in the hot air balloon though

Yep. This leg had the unusual situation of a team quitting on a pre-determined non-elimination. I don't think that's ever happened in any TAR before. So they probably brought back the cousins as a consolation to fix the number of teams they meant to have at this point.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #151 on: Today at 03:26:13 PM
If the cousins do return this coming leg, and are not given any penalty, that is highly unfair on the Mums I think.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #152 on: Today at 03:29:03 PM
I'm just crossing my fingers that the Kimberley cousins just kept on racing despite being eliminated.

Nothing against them but it's just really unfair that they get to return after taking a leg off.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #153 on: Today at 03:56:56 PM
I'm surprised we didn't get more sightings especially at the pitstop for the gold coast leg.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #154 on: Today at 04:10:56 PM
https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1356708975144669184?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

At 0:33, lining the promo up with the order of the buckets in the spoiler, it looks like Jude and Shannon's bucket is actually full.

Holly and Dolor obviously haven't gotten much and Malaan and Tina don't have anything
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #155 on: Today at 04:28:27 PM
Quote from: Gabby54 on Today at 04:10:56 PM
https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1356708975144669184?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

At 0:33, lining the promo up with the order of the buckets in the spoiler, it looks like Jude and Shannon's bucket is actually full.

Holly and Dolor obviously haven't gotten much and Malaan and Tina don't have anything

Look at 0:13 - Dwes and Katherine spotted in the background. Looks likely they do return for Leg 3. I do hope they are penalized like Jude and Shannon.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #156 on: Today at 04:39:38 PM
I think I'm done with this season tbh assuming the Kimberley cousins return.

That's just ridiculous and cheapens the show that they allow a team to return after skipping a leg
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #157 on: Today at 07:00:53 PM
Quote from: Gabby54 on Today at 04:39:38 PM
I think I'm done with this season tbh assuming the Kimberley cousins return.

That's just ridiculous and cheapens the show that they allow a team to return after skipping a leg
Me too, thats completely unacceptable. Especially if theyre not penalized meanwhile the moms are.
