At this point, the only answers to these questions would have to come from the racers themselves.



Pat said that she did the Roadblock.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJDcp7gSMz8&t=2816



TAR1

Leg 1:

What order did ANY of the teams pick up the clue at Victoria Falls? The editing is all over the place and there is no sense of time here whatsoever.

Did Matt & Ana perform the Roadblock?

Leg 2:

Which teams were on which charter flight from Livingstone to Johannesburg?

Which teams were on which flight from Johannesburg to Paris?

Leg 6:

What order did any teams (Besides Kevin & Drew and Joe & Bill) pick up the clue at the Palace Hotel in Tunis?

Leg 11:

What was the unavailable Fast Forward?



TAR2

Leg 1:

What order did teams pick up the clue at Christ the Redeemer, besides Mary & Peach, Cyndi & Russell, Blake & Paige, Tara & Wil and Peggy & Claire?

Leg 5:

Which Detour task did Chris & Alex and Blake & Paige complete?

What order did teams pick up clues at the General Dealer?

Leg 6:

What was the unclaimed Fast Forward?

Leg 13:

What was the Detour option that no-one chose, and was not described on-air, and what were the names of the Detours?



TAR3

Leg 1:

What order did teams pick up the clue at the Angel of Independence statue?

What order did any team completing the 'Wheels' Detour finish the task?

Leg 5:

What was the unclaimed Fast Forward?

Did Michael & Kathy take the charter bus to Fes, or complete the Roadblock?

Leg 8:

What was the unclaimed Fast Forward?

Leg 10:

What was the unavailable Fast Forward?

Leg 11:

What was the unavailable Fast Forward?



TAR4

Leg 3:

Which Detour task did Steve & Dave complete?

Leg 6:

What was the unclaimed Fast Forward?

Leg 7:

What was the unclaimed Fast Forward?

Leg 8:

What was the unclaimed Fast Forward?

Leg 10:

What was the unclaimed Fast Forward?

Leg 13:

Did David & Jeff complete the Roadblock?



TAR5

Leg 8:

Did Kami or Karli complete the unaired Roadblock?

What order did teams complete the unaired Roadblock?

Leg 12:

What was the Detour option that no-one chose, and was not described on-air, and what were the names of the Detours?

Leg 13:

What order did teams arrive at the Banff Shopping Mall?



TAR10

Leg 7:

What was the Roadblock, and in what order did teams complete it? (Excluding Dustin & Kandice and Rob & Kimberly)



TAR11

Leg 7:

What was the Roadblock, and in what order did teams complete it? (Excluding Eric & Danielle and Charla & Mirna)

Leg 12:

What is the nature of the supposed unaired location/task?

Leg 13:

Who completed the Roadblock, Dustin or Kandice?

What order did teams complete the Roadblock?

What order did teams arrive at the Grateful Dead House?



TAR12

Leg 5:

What did the unclaimed Fast Forward entail?



TAR13

Leg 1:

In what position did Kelly & Christy pick up the Detour clue?

Leg 3:

Which teams were on which flights from Fortaleza to La Paz?

Leg 11:

Did Dan & Andrew fully complete all the tasks on the leg?



TAR14

Leg 9:

What did the task at the Peak of the Luminous Moon entail, and in what order did teams arrive there?

Leg 11:

What was the Detour option that no-one chose, and was not described on-air, and what were the names of the Detours?

In what order did teams complete the final, unaired task before the Finish Line?



TAR15

Leg 2:

What order did teams show up at Ben Tau Du Lich Dock (Speed Bump location) before opening hours?

Leg 3:

Where was the (Blind?) U-Turn board located?

Leg ?:

Was there a second U-Turn, and where was it located?



TAR16

Leg 1:

What order did teams show up at Wulff Castle?

What order did teams finish the house-painting task, as only a few were shown actually finishing it.

Leg 3:

What order did most teams finish the game of five-card stud, and then subsequently pick up the Roadblock clue?



TAR18

Leg 4:

What order did teams pick up the clue BEFORE the yak riding task?

What order did the latter half of the teams finish the Detour? (Globetrotters, Jaime & Cara, Zev & Justin, Kent & Vyxsin)



TAR19

Leg 2:

What was the departure order teams received at the Bukit Indah Hotel (Before heading to the Roadblock)

Leg 7:

In what order did teams pick up the clue at the Salima Bus Terminal?

Leg 9:

What was the Detour option that no-one chose, and was not described on-air, and what was the name of it?

Leg 10:

Did Bill & Cathi perform the homing pigeon challenge, or was it too dark?



TAR20

Leg 1:

In what order did teams finish the Roadblock, as not all teams are shown landing from their skydive?

Leg 2:

What order did teams pick up the Detour clue?

Leg 11:

In what order did teams arrive at t he Hiroshima memorial? (When they received their clues is irrelevant)



TAR21

Leg 8:

What exactly did James & Abba's Speed Bump entail?

Leg 11:

Which flights did teams take from Palma to Barcelona? The on-screen map shows three flights, but we have no idea who was on which flight.



TAR22

Leg 3:

What order did all of the teams finish the Roadblock in? (Except Dave & Connor, Jessica & John, Pam & Winnie and Caro & Jen)

Leg 4:

What took place at the Kenanga Terracotta Restaurant immediately after landing in Bali? Was there a task? What order did teams arrive there?

Leg 6:

Was there any task at the Hair of the Dog bar, or was it just simply picking up a clue?



TAR23

Leg 2:

What order did the following teams say the correct phrase to the captain of the ship? Chester & Ephraim, Afghanimals, Jason & Amy, Tim & Danny, Tim & Marie, Nicky & Kim

Which teams completed the zipline before the Pit Stop, and which ones did not?



TAR24

Leg 1:

In what order did teams finish the starting line task, except Afghanimals, Cowboys, Dave & Connor, Twinnies and Jessica & John?

Who completed the Roadblock first, Jessica & John or Caro & Jen?

Leg 8:

Who picked up the clue at the U-Turn board first, Caro & Jen or Dave & Connor AFTER they finished their second Detour? (They were both shown running up to the building together, but not picking up the clues)

Was there a task at Pozzo di S. Patrizio before the Roadblock? What order did teams show up there?



TAR25

Leg 1:

What order did ANY of the teams arrive at Flushing Meadows Park, besides Adam & Bethany?

Who picked up the clue on the beach after the seaplane flight first? Shelley & Nici or Keith & Whitney? Then, same question for Lisa & Michelle, or Amy & Maya?

Did Shelley & Nici complete the climb of Caval Rock just after Keith & Whitney? Who climbed the rock first, Lisa & Michelle or Amy & Maya?

Who picked up the clue on Blackbeard's Revenge (before the rowboat to shore) first, Kym & Alli or Misti & Jim? Then, same question for Shelley & Nici or Keith & Whitney? Then, same question for Michael & Scott or Brooke & Robbie?

Leg 2:

In what order did the following teams get the clue at Christ Church College? Keith & Whitney, Tim & Te Jay, Michael & Scott, Brooke & Robbie, Amy & Maya.

Leg 3:

In what order did the following teams get their clue from the Puffin mascot? Adam & Bethany, Shelley & Nici, Brooke & Robbie, Kym & Alli, Tim & Te Jay.

Who picked up the Detour clue first, Shelley & Nici or Kym & Alli?

Leg 5:

In what order did the following teams receive their clue for finishing the Roadblock? Kym & Alli, Brooke & Robbie, Misti & Jim.



TAR26

Leg 3:

Who picked up the clue at the upside-down house first, Laura & Tyler or Bergen & Kurt?



TAR27

Leg 1:

Who rode the helicopter first? Logan & Chris or Kelsey & Joey. The former were shown picking up the clue before the helicopter ride first, but the latter were shown in the air first.

Leg 7:

Did any water taxis get passed by another team on the way to the Windmills Roadblock?

Leg 8:

Did all teams (Except Justin & Diana) travel on the same train from The Hague to Amsterdam?

Leg 9:

Which flights did teams take to New Delhi? The on-screen map shows two flights, but we have no idea who was on which flight.

Leg 12:

Were all teams on the same ferry from Macau back to Hong Kong? If not, who was on which ferry?



TAR28

Leg 1:

Which order did the flights to Mexico City land? Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta?

Leg 2:

In what order did all the teams from the second flight finish the Roadblock by picking up the clue out in the middle of the water? (These teams were only shown successfully finding an emerald)

Leg 3:

Was the unaired U-Turn a single or a double? Was it blind? In what order did teams reach it?

Leg 5:

In what order did teams find their marked car out of the following; Sheri & Cole, Zach & Rachel, Scott & Blair, Erin & Joslyn?

Which teams rode which gondola DOWN from Les Grands Montets (the Detour mountain)? ie, did any teams share a gondola? (excluding Sheri & Cole and Burnie & Ashley)

Leg 7:

Did Scott & Blair officially receive a penalty for moving another team's belongings, like was previously given on TAR6 and TAR18?

Leg 8:

In what order did Tyler & Korey, Burnie & Ashley, and Dana & Matt pick up the Roadblock clue? (All three were only shown showing up at the resort, basically neck and neck)

Leg 9:

Who got on the outrigger canoe first? Sheri & Cole or Dana & Matt?



TAR29:

Leg 1:

In what order did the following contestants arrive at the flag store during the opening challenge? Brooke, Tara, Logan, Jessie, Francesca, Liz, Michael, Kevin, Jenn

In what order did the following teams arrive at the Miraflores Locks? Shamir & Sara, Tara & Joey, Vanck & Ashton, Jessie & Francesca

Leg 3:

In what order did the following teams pick up their clues at the monument in Dar es Salaam (before the ferry)? Liz & Michael, Tara & Joey, London & Logan



TAR 30:

Leg 1:

Who completed the drinking challenge before the Pit Stop first? Joey & Tim or Lucas & Brittany?

Leg 4:

In what order did any of the teams pick up the Detour clue from the unaired clue box?

Leg 5:

Was there a task at Romantický Hotel U Raka or just a clue box? In what order did teams pick up the clue here?

Leg 9:

In what order did teams arrive at and complete the questionnaire task at Manama Bay?



TAR 31:

Leg 1:

Any further information on the unaired second task at the starting line and its subsequent prize? In what order did teams complete this second task?

Leg 2:

In what order did the following teams get their tickets for the flight out of Japan? Janelle & Britney, Corinne & Eliza, Chris & Bret, Rupert & Laura

Leg 4:

Who arrived at the unaired Head-to-Head first (and thus had their first match before the other)? Tyler & Korey or Leo & Jamal?

Leg 6:

In what order did the following teams complete the Detour, as they were not shown finishing it? Chris & Bret, Becca & Floyd, Leo & Jamal, Rachel & Elissa

Leg 9:

Who boarded the dinghy leading to the Pit Stop first? Colin & Christie or Leo & Jamal?

Leg 12:

What was the task that took place at the Heidelberg Project? In what order did teams arrive there, and complete it?

Did Leo & Jamal fully complete all the tasks in the leg?

