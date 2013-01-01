« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unaired Roadblocks in Early Seasons  (Read 120 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 90
Unaired Roadblocks in Early Seasons
« on: Today at 01:56:26 PM »
As you most of you already know, tasks get regularly deleted from the show that don't affect the final placements in an episode. In the early years, Roadblocks were the common task that would go unaired, making it difficult to keep an accurate track, but fortunately, teams have slowly revealed them.

There are still a few unsolved mysteries and it would be helpful if anyone has answers to these:

Who from Matt & Ana completed the very first Roadblock (S1)?

If Michael & Kathy did the Roadblock on their elimination leg in Portugal (S3, E5)?

Who from Kami & Karli completed the Roadblock in Dubai (S5, E8 aka the infamous Colin meltdown)?

Who from the teams, David & Mary and Erwin & Godwin, completed the Roadblock in Mauritius (S10, E7)?

In the first leg in Poland for the real All-Stars (E7), still unknown for Joe & Bill and Uchenna & Joyce, who completed the Roadblock?
Logged

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2411
  • Simply the best.
Re: Unaired Roadblocks in Early Seasons
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:03:48 PM »
Try to find info here: GB's TAR Leaderbords Clue-to-Clue
Logged
Bad moments are like footprints in the beach sand
One day the tide makes them go away...

Online NELs

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • TAR 1-13 is the best era of TAR US
Re: Unaired Roadblocks in Early Seasons
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:42:04 PM »
Quote from: Declive on Today at 02:03:48 PM
Try to find info here: GB's TAR Leaderbords Clue-to-Clue

I don't think that will help that much, because we don't have the full details on some of the unaired Roadblocks (TAR 10 Mauritius, and TAR 11 Poland I) I checked the specific legs on there which have the Roadblocks unaired, and some of them don't say which team member did the Roadblock (only the ones who have confirmed it are shown).
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1306
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Unaired Roadblocks in Early Seasons
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:13:57 PM »
Everything TheBayAreaGuy asked are questions I also ask, and thereby don't have on my statistics. We also don't know who of Pat & Brenda completed the first Roadblock. Plus, there's a number of other unknown stuff from all across the show that drives me nuts, like for example which Detour did Steve & Dave complete in Austria? Beethoven or Mozart? Two teams were not shown completing the Namibia Detour in Season 2.

At this point, the only answers to these questions would have to come from the racers themselves.

Though, I'm interested in your comments about Poland in All Stars... Did we at some point confirm who did that Roadblock out of Dustin & Kandice and Oswald & Danny? I don't have info for those yet.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
Re: Unaired Roadblocks in Early Seasons
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:11:29 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on Today at 05:13:57 PM
We also don't know who of Pat & Brenda completed the first Roadblock.

At this point, the only answers to these questions would have to come from the racers themselves.

Pat said that she did the Roadblock.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJDcp7gSMz8&t=2816
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 