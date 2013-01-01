As you most of you already know, tasks get regularly deleted from the show that don't affect the final placements in an episode. In the early years, Roadblocks were the common task that would go unaired, making it difficult to keep an accurate track, but fortunately, teams have slowly revealed them.



There are still a few unsolved mysteries and it would be helpful if anyone has answers to these:



Who from Matt & Ana completed the very first Roadblock (S1)?



If Michael & Kathy did the Roadblock on their elimination leg in Portugal (S3, E5)?



Who from Kami & Karli completed the Roadblock in Dubai (S5, E8 aka the infamous Colin meltdown)?



Who from the teams, David & Mary and Erwin & Godwin, completed the Roadblock in Mauritius (S10, E7)?



In the first leg in Poland for the real All-Stars (E7), still unknown for Joe & Bill and Uchenna & Joyce, who completed the Roadblock?