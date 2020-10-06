« previous next »
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #25 on: October 06, 2020, 09:52:02 AM »
Dancing Performances

Nelly & Daniella-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QibXPTgl2Y0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QibXPTgl2Y0</a>

Chrishell & Gleb-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PvZCE9fM2MA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PvZCE9fM2MA</a>

Monica & Val-Samba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hqm2QES_yF4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hqm2QES_yF4</a>

Anne & Keo-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3MLLSehcUXQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3MLLSehcUXQ</a>

Nev & Jenna-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LsxVrLizQ8s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LsxVrLizQ8s</a>

Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #26 on: October 06, 2020, 10:21:44 AM »
Justina & Sasha-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a7cwlEioe2A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a7cwlEioe2A</a>

Kaitlyn & Artem-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0fb6jgHpNRU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0fb6jgHpNRU</a>

Johnny & Britt-Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PCQz_jaMJJI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PCQz_jaMJJI</a>

Jeannie & Brandon-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1zMwy0pVmCI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1zMwy0pVmCI</a>

Vernon & Peta-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VwSVA_pRB8g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VwSVA_pRB8g</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #27 on: October 06, 2020, 10:34:55 AM »
Jesse & Sharna-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qp5e6zebtEY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qp5e6zebtEY</a>

Skai & Alan-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gsdDaxLRFSc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gsdDaxLRFSc</a>

AJ & Cheryl-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XsYBETtSqaU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XsYBETtSqaU</a>

Elimination

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xDwq6iG0Sig" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xDwq6iG0Sig</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #28 on: October 13, 2020, 09:39:55 AM »
WEEK FIVE DANCING SCOREBOARD

80's NIGHT

Justina & Sasha
Jazz                                       8     8     8     24

Jesse & Sharna
Tango                                     7     6     6     19

Chrishell & Gleb
Cha Cha                                 6      6     7     19

Jeannie & Brandon
Jazz                                        8      8     8     24

Monica & Val
Tango                                      9      9     8     26

AJ & Cheryl
Waltz                                       8     8     8     24

Skai & Alan
Jazz                                          8     8     8     24

Vernon & Peta
Tango                                        7     7     7     21

Kaitlyn & Artem
Tango                                        9     9     9     27

Nelly & Daniella
Samba                                       8     8     8     24

Johnny & Britt
Contemporary                          10    10    9     29

Nev & Jenna
Quickstep                                   8     9     9     26

ELIMINATION

Jesse & Sharna and Vernon & Peta were declared in the bottom two. All judges decided to save Vernon & Peta.

Jesse Metcalfe & Sharna Burgess were eliminated from the competition!
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #29 on: October 13, 2020, 10:26:57 AM »
Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1_ii4BpMKIw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1_ii4BpMKIw</a>

Justina & Sasha-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GfXChtK-aUk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GfXChtK-aUk</a>

Jesse & Sharna-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Se_D2jMYL3Q" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Se_D2jMYL3Q</a>

Chrishell & Gleb-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8QMvDL_wd6A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8QMvDL_wd6A</a>

Jeannie & Brandon-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fHxUtgtrUI0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fHxUtgtrUI0</a>

Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #30 on: October 13, 2020, 11:00:01 AM »
Monica & Val-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hyypYlOau_8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hyypYlOau_8</a>

AJ & Cheryl-Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y9whLB8NJQQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y9whLB8NJQQ</a>

Skai & Alan-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0l7IRD5tgj0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0l7IRD5tgj0</a>

Vernon & Peta-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IGsp1QH5tiA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IGsp1QH5tiA</a>

Kaitlyn & Artem-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vh4S-NcDKu4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vh4S-NcDKu4</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #31 on: October 13, 2020, 11:11:37 AM »
Nelly & Daniella-Samba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yLwwVQtEYq0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yLwwVQtEYq0</a>

Johnny & Britt-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gWZOn2YeD5c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gWZOn2YeD5c</a>

Nev & Jenna-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/85TNjTIdVDs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/85TNjTIdVDs</a>

Elimination

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IUZvbg-PjLg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IUZvbg-PjLg</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #32 on: October 20, 2020, 09:44:52 AM »
WEEK SIX DANCING SCOREBOARD

DEDICATION NIGHT

Johnny & Britt
Salsa                                7     8      7      22

Nev & Jenna
Jazz                                  9     9      8      26   

Monica & Val
Rumba                              9     9      9      27

Skai & Alan
Cha Cha                            6     6      6     18

Vernon & Peta
Cha Cha                            7     7      7     21   

Nelly & Daniella
Viennese Waltz                 8     8      8     24

Jeannie & Brandon
Rumba                               8     8      9     25

AJ & Cheryl
Samba                               9     9      9     27

Chrishell & Gleb
Contemporary                   8     8      8     24   

Kaitlyn & Artem
Samba                               9     9      9     27

Justina & Sasha
Viennese Waltz                 9     9      9     27

ELIMINATION     

Johnny & Britt and Vernon & Peta were declared in the bottom two. Derek voted to save Johnny, Carrie Ann voted to save Vernon. Bruno broke the tie saving Johnny.

Vernon Davis & Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated from the competition.

Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #33 on: October 20, 2020, 11:14:04 AM »
Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nNbnVZMtBAk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nNbnVZMtBAk</a>

Johnny & Britt-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZWYh6YRicuQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZWYh6YRicuQ</a>

Nev & Jenna-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G_lefdcAsz0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G_lefdcAsz0</a>

Monica & Val-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X9XFosHx-f8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X9XFosHx-f8</a>

Skai & Alan-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4nQzI5I435s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4nQzI5I435s</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #34 on: October 20, 2020, 12:33:45 PM »
Vernon & Peta-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OdJFxOH-Ymw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OdJFxOH-Ymw</a>

Nelly & Daniella-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FTmKHIA79CE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FTmKHIA79CE</a>

Jeannie & Brandon-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0ShYKANe_oo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0ShYKANe_oo</a>

AJ & Cheryl-Samba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d2IscuIunq8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d2IscuIunq8</a>

Chrishell & Gleb-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5Tw4JjzS7ts" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5Tw4JjzS7ts</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #35 on: October 20, 2020, 12:44:16 PM »
Kaitlyn & Artem-Samba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gEG8X9xA3bY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gEG8X9xA3bY</a>

Justina & Sasha-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/swOAS1Gk0qI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/swOAS1Gk0qI</a>

Elimination

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ns8W9A1voh4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ns8W9A1voh4</a>

Special Performance by Derek & Hayley doing the Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vj5tXdWEb5o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vj5tXdWEb5o</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #36 on: October 27, 2020, 09:59:55 AM »
WEEK SEVEN DANCING SCOREBOARD

VILLAINS NIGHT

Jeannie & Brandon
Paso Doble                       8     9     8     25

Johnny & Britt
Viennese Waltz                9     9     9     27

Chrishell & Gleb
Paso Doble                       9     9     8     26

Monica & Val
Jazz                                  7     8     7     22

AJ & Cheryl
Tango                               9     8     9     26

Nelly & Daniella
Argentine Tango               9     9     9     27

Justina & Sasha
Tango                                9     9     8     26

Nev & Jenna
Paso Doble                       10   10   10    30

Skai & Alan
Argentine Tango                9     9     9     27

Kaitlyn & Artem
Paso Doble                        7     9     8     24

ELIMINATION   

Jeannie & Brandon and Monica & Val were declared in the bottom two. Bruno saved Jeannie, Derek saved Monica & Carrie Ann broke the tie saving Jeannie.
Monica Aldama & Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated from the competition.

Next week is DOUBLE ELIMINATION!
 
« Last Edit: October 30, 2020, 10:10:17 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #37 on: October 27, 2020, 01:29:55 PM »
Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VVh1G68Q4-E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VVh1G68Q4-E</a>

Jeannie & Brandon-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/asVvPIaixwo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/asVvPIaixwo</a>

Johnny & Britt-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TET6jpreC0E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TET6jpreC0E</a>

Chrishell & Gleb-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0NSKoiGMsnU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0NSKoiGMsnU</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #38 on: October 27, 2020, 01:40:54 PM »
Monica & Val-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aDk-lcJHLX8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aDk-lcJHLX8</a>

AJ & Cheryl-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P3zdeooeGbs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P3zdeooeGbs</a>

Nelly & Daniella-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QLW3HZ08EyY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QLW3HZ08EyY</a>

Justina & Sasha-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7_FK0zxfMhw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7_FK0zxfMhw</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #39 on: October 27, 2020, 02:02:38 PM »
Nev & Jenna-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/saDrTLStPvg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/saDrTLStPvg</a>

Skai & Alan-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vz3USFdrgeY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vz3USFdrgeY</a>

Kaitlyn & Artem-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iWZj_UOpTkw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iWZj_UOpTkw</a>

Elimination

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EZlq0f0AdAg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EZlq0f0AdAg</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #40 on: November 03, 2020, 02:38:38 PM »
WEEK EIGHT DANCING SCOREBOARD

Jeannie Mai withdrew from the competition.  because she had emergency surgery the night before. With that there will not be a double elimination on the show.

ROUND ONE: ORIGINAL DANCE

Kaitlyn & Artem
Jive                               8     9     8     25

Nev & Jenna
Viennese Waltz            9     9     9     27

Justina & Sasha
Samba                          9     9     9     27

Nelly & Daniella
Rumba                          7     7     7     21

Chrishell & Gleb
Viennese Waltz            8     8     8     24

Skai & Alan
Salsa                            8     9     5     25

Johnny & Britt
Foxtrot                         9     9     9     27

AJ & Cheryl
Rumba                         8     8     8     24

ROUND TWO: RELAY DANCE                 

Cha Cha judged by Carrie Ann

Nev & Jenna         3pts
Chrishell & Gleb    2pts
Nelly & Daniella    2pts

Viennese Waltz judged by Derek

Justina & Sasha   2pts
Johnny & Britt      3pts

Samba judged by Bruno

AJ & Cheryl          3pts
Kaitlyn & Artem   3pts
Skai & Alan          2pts

ELIMINATION

Skai & Alan and Chrishell & Gleb were declared in the bottom two. All judges voted to save Skai & Alan.

Chrishell Stause & Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the competition.
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #41 on: November 03, 2020, 03:07:01 PM »
Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zejasQYFjeo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zejasQYFjeo</a>

Kaitlyn & Artem-Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2OIlmXH9zJU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2OIlmXH9zJU</a>

Nev & Jenna-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/20QVwEn5DO4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/20QVwEn5DO4</a>

Justina & Sasha-Samba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r8MgHOMOuF8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r8MgHOMOuF8</a>

Nelly & Daniella-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Olw4tjVf77c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Olw4tjVf77c</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #42 on: November 03, 2020, 03:20:25 PM »
Chrishell & Gleb-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lOadJWxqAy8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lOadJWxqAy8</a>

Skai & Alan-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7IV7WPJRD64" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7IV7WPJRD64</a>

Johnny & Britt-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kTx33aheOa0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kTx33aheOa0</a>

AJ & Cheryl-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/37SxUbwBsqA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/37SxUbwBsqA</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #43 on: November 03, 2020, 03:53:32 PM »
Relay Dance-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V5uE1UmuVZI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V5uE1UmuVZI</a>

Relay Dance-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_M93mN-eoO8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_M93mN-eoO8</a>

Relay Dance-Samba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yxmUyXvAqgY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yxmUyXvAqgY</a>

Elimination

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HmxoBS7TBtw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HmxoBS7TBtw</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #44 on: November 10, 2020, 03:19:00 PM »
WEEK NINE DANCING SCOREBOARD

QUARTERFINALS - ICONS NIGHT

ROUND ONE: ORIGINAL DANCE

Justina & Sasha
Rumba                            8     8     8     24

Nelly & Daniella
Jazz                                 8     8     8     24

AJ & Cheryl
Viennese Waltz                7     8     8     23

Kaitlyn & Artem
Argentine Tango             10    10    10    30       

Johnny & Britt
Quickstep                        10    10    10    30

Skai & Alan
Paso Doble                        9     9      9     27

Nev & Jenna
Jive                                     9     9     9     27

ROUND TWO: DANCE-OFFS

Nev & Jenna has immunity for having the season long highest combined score and got two extra points.

CHA CHA

Justina & Sasha  (won, 2 extra points)

Kaitlyn & Artem

SALSA

Nelly & Daniella

Skai & Alan         (won, 2 extra points)

JIVE

AJ & Cheryl

Johnny & Britt     (won, 2 extra points)

ELIMINATION

AJ & Cheryl and Johnny & Britt were declared in the bottom two. Carrie Ann saved Johnny, Derek saved AJ & Bruno broke the tie saving Johnny.

AJ McLean & Cheryl Burke were eliminated from the competition.

Next week is the semifinals and a double elimination!
« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:09 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #45 on: November 10, 2020, 03:55:36 PM »
lDancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2dvle3C5qX0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2dvle3C5qX0</a>

Justina & Sasha-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GK2v2ygExB0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GK2v2ygExB0</a>

Nelly & Daniella-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E7hxrbZAzWI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E7hxrbZAzWI</a>

AJ & Cheryl-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vaopp2Q5Q1Q" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vaopp2Q5Q1Q</a>

Kaitlyn & Artem-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JsY6Rf-1lTc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JsY6Rf-1lTc</a>

Johnny & Britt-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eI-qHPC6PuE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eI-qHPC6PuE</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #46 on: November 10, 2020, 04:11:28 PM »
Skai & Alan-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8TeM4Z3NiWY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8TeM4Z3NiWY</a>

Nev & Jenna-Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Iyr1WQzoZeE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Iyr1WQzoZeE</a>

Cha Cha Dance-Off

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tKBzjxXzy6M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tKBzjxXzy6M</a>

Salsa Dance-Off

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bXko5NSE-9w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bXko5NSE-9w</a>

Jive Dance-Off

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JnjCPW7P6mA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JnjCPW7P6mA</a>

Elimination

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JPOLpSG0kM0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JPOLpSG0kM0</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:31:12 AM »
WEEK TEN DANCING SCOREBOARD

SEMI-FINALS

ROUND ONE: REDEMPTION DANCE

Skai & Alan
Cha Cha                                9     9     9     27

Justina & Sasha
Tango                                    9    10    9     28

Johnny & Britt
Salsa                                     9     9     9     27

Nelly & Daniella
Paso Doble                            9     8     9     26

Nev & Jenna
Foxtrot                                  10   10   10    30

Kaitlyn & Artem
Paso Doble                            10   10   10    30

ROUND TWO: ORIGINAL DANCE

Justina & Sasha
Contemporary                        10   10   10    30

Skai & Alan
Viennese Waltz                      10   10   10    30

Johnny & Britt
Jazz                                        10   10   10    30

Nev & Jenna
Contemporary                        10   10   10    30

Nelly & Daniella
Jive                                         10   10   10    30

Kaitlyn & Artem
Contemporary                         10   10   10    30

DOUBLE ELIMINATION   

By thge lowest combined scores & America's votes, Johnny & Britt were the first to be eliminated, leaving Justina & Skai remaining in the bottom two. All judges chose to save Justina.

Johnny Weir & Britt Stewart and Skai Jackson & Alan Bersten were eliminated from the competition!

NEXT WEEK IS THE SEASON FINALE.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:35:05 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:47:03 PM »
Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7j2C7DQbEsU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7j2C7DQbEsU</a>

Skai & Alan-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Ffv6yu9sAA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Ffv6yu9sAA</a>

Justina & Sasha-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rs43Cii6j7g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rs43Cii6j7g</a>

Johnny & Britt-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cr7xVZIl7Gc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cr7xVZIl7Gc</a>

Nelly & Daniella-Paso Doblke

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gmRwABM37dY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gmRwABM37dY</a>
Re: DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:10:33 PM »
Nev & Jenna-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NoOXJHTvRKs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NoOXJHTvRKs</a>

Kaitlyn & Artem-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wvdVJbmEoUw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wvdVJbmEoUw</a>

Justina & Sasha-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tMJyFj2t_Rc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tMJyFj2t_Rc</a>

Skai & Alan-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4tTFLprSnj8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4tTFLprSnj8</a>

Johnny & Britt-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jTLtCj-Hcj4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jTLtCj-Hcj4</a>
