WEEK NINE DANCING SCOREBOARD
QUARTERFINALS - ICONS NIGHT
ROUND ONE: ORIGINAL DANCE
Justina & Sasha
Rumba 8 8 8 24
Nelly & Daniella
Jazz 8 8 8 24
AJ & Cheryl
Viennese Waltz 7 8 8 23
Kaitlyn & Artem
Argentine Tango 10 10 10 30
Johnny & Britt
Quickstep 10 10 10 30
Skai & Alan
Paso Doble 9 9 9 27
Nev & Jenna
Jive 9 9 9 27
ROUND TWO: DANCE-OFFS
Nev & Jenna has immunity for having the season long highest combined score and got two extra points.
CHA CHA
Justina & Sasha (won, 2 extra points)
Kaitlyn & Artem
SALSA
Nelly & Daniella
Skai & Alan (won, 2 extra points)
JIVE
AJ & Cheryl
Johnny & Britt (won, 2 extra points)
ELIMINATION
AJ & Cheryl and Johnny & Britt were declared in the bottom two. Carrie Ann saved Johnny, Derek saved AJ & Bruno broke the tie saving Johnny.
AJ McLean & Cheryl Burke were eliminated from the competition.
Next week is the semifinals and a double elimination!