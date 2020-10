WEEK FIVE DANCING SCOREBOARD



80's NIGHT



Justina & Sasha

Jazz 8 8 8 24



Jesse & Sharna

Tango 7 6 6 19



Chrishell & Gleb

Cha Cha 6 6 7 19



Jeannie & Brandon

Jazz 8 8 8 24



Monica & Val

Tango 9 9 8 26



AJ & Cheryl

Waltz 8 8 8 24



Skai & Alan

Jazz 8 8 8 24



Vernon & Peta

Tango 7 7 7 21



Kaitlyn & Artem

Tango 9 9 9 27



Nelly & Daniella

Samba 8 8 8 24



Johnny & Britt

Contemporary 10 10 9 29



Nev & Jenna

Quickstep 8 9 9 26



ELIMINATION



Jesse & Sharna and Vernon & Peta were declared in the bottom two. All judges decided to save Vernon & Peta.



Jesse Metcalfe & Sharna Burgess were eliminated from the competition!