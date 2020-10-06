WEEK EIGHT DANCING SCOREBOARD



Jeannie Mai withdrew from the competition. because she had emergency surgery the night before. With that there will not be a double elimination on the show.



ROUND ONE: ORIGINAL DANCE



Kaitlyn & Artem

Jive 8 9 8 25



Nev & Jenna

Viennese Waltz 9 9 9 27



Justina & Sasha

Samba 9 9 9 27



Nelly & Daniella

Rumba 7 7 7 21



Chrishell & Gleb

Viennese Waltz 8 8 8 24



Skai & Alan

Salsa 8 9 5 25



Johnny & Britt

Foxtrot 9 9 9 27



AJ & Cheryl

Rumba 8 8 8 24



ROUND TWO: RELAY DANCE



Cha Cha judged by Carrie Ann



Nev & Jenna 3pts

Chrishell & Gleb 2pts

Nelly & Daniella 2pts



Viennese Waltz judged by Derek



Justina & Sasha 2pts

Johnny & Britt 3pts



Samba judged by Bruno



AJ & Cheryl 3pts

Kaitlyn & Artem 3pts

Skai & Alan 2pts



ELIMINATION



Skai & Alan and Chrishell & Gleb were declared in the bottom two. All judges voted to save Skai & Alan.



Chrishell Stause & Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the competition.