WEEK SIX DANCING SCOREBOARD



DEDICATION NIGHT



Johnny & Britt

Salsa 7 8 7 22



Nev & Jenna

Jazz 9 9 8 26



Monica & Val

Rumba 9 9 9 27



Skai & Alan

Cha Cha 6 6 6 18



Vernon & Peta

Cha Cha 7 7 7 21



Nelly & Daniella

Viennese Waltz 8 8 8 24



Jeannie & Brandon

Rumba 8 8 9 25



AJ & Cheryl

Samba 9 9 9 27



Chrishell & Gleb

Contemporary 8 8 8 24



Kaitlyn & Artem

Samba 9 9 9 27



Justina & Sasha

Viennese Waltz 9 9 9 27



ELIMINATION



Johnny & Britt and Vernon & Peta were declared in the bottom two. Derek voted to save Johnny, Carrie Ann voted to save Vernon. Bruno broke the tie saving Johnny.



Vernon Davis & Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated from the competition.