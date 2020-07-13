BBCAN has been nominated for 5 Canadian Screen Awards!
Best Reality/Competition Program or Series (Insight Productions Ltd. Erin Brock, John Brunton, Eric Abboud, Trevor Boris, Arisa Cox, Liam Colle, Amy Regan, Vanessa Rennard, Daniel Klimitz)
Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition Premiere (Insight Productions Ltd. Alex Nadon)
Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition Finale (Insight Productions Ltd. Jeff Perry, Wes Paster, Jonathan Dowler, Antonio Burgio, Lizzie Elliott, Ben ONeil, Curtis Rogers, Megan Day, Michael Emberley, Keith Ross, Jon Wong, Jessica Graore, Jory Tuff, Jon White, Al Manson, Andrew Gurney, Ryan Monteith)
Best Production Design or Art Direction, Non-Fiction Premiere (Insight Productions Ltd. Peter Faragher, Kevin Halliday, Aaron Scholl, Andy Roskaft)
Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition (Insight Productions Ltd. Arisa Cox)
Source: https://www.corusent.com/media-centre/press-releases/corus-entertainment-congratulates-its-production-partners-on-62-nominations-for-the-2022-canadian-screen-awards/