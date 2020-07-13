BIG BROTHER CANADA RISES: GLOBALS ORIGINAL HIT SERIES RETURNS WITH SEASON 9 ON MARCH 3

FEBRUARY 17, 2021 | POSTED BY: STAFF



The world has changed, but the show must go on! Big Brother Canada re-emerges as Global announced today the Season 9 premiere debuting Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Arisa Cox, who also serves as an Executive Producer, the reality juggernaut lands on Global three nights a week Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Stream the new season live or on demand on BigBrotherCanada.ca, the Global TV App, and with STACKTV. Visit BigBrotherCanada.ca daily for the ultimate fan experience with exclusive content and free live feeds to watch every scheme and meme unfolding inside the house.





