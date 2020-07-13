BIG BROTHER CANADA GREENLIT FOR SEASON 9; HOST ARISA COX NAMED EXECUTIVE PRODUCER



Global, a Corus Entertainment network, and Insight Productions announced today the greenlight for Season 9 of Big Brother Canada, and the promotion of series Host Arisa Cox to Executive Producer. Commissioned by Corus Entertainment for Global, Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions and helmed by Showrunner and EP Erin Brock.



We have reached a turning point in history and as the fight against racism and issues facing Black, Indigenous and people of colour around the world have been pulled into the spotlight, Big Brother Canada is seizing this moment to become a leader in the reality TV world, said Arisa Cox, Host and Executive Producer, Big Brother Canada. Our top priority is bold, lasting change by embracing the rich diversity of Canada in front of and behind the camera. Both are vital. And as one of the biggest and best reality TV shows in the country, we have both the ability and the responsibility to do just that. Im thrilled to join Erin and the producing team, and work together to ensure Big Brother Canada meets this moment.



As an Executive Producer, Arisa now plays a critical role in all storytelling aspects of Big Brother Canada. In partnership with Erin and the EPs, Arisas responsibilities now include key creative input on the shows real-time storylines, casting and outreach, and increasing BIPOC representation across the board, among others. Global and Insight Productions are working together to implement anti-racism policies and procedures that foster a creative environment where equity, inclusion, and diversity can flourish on and off camera.



Arisa Cox has been an integral part of Big Brother Canada, always armed with an arsenal of bold and bright ideas, thoughtful insights, and a deep passion for the show, said Erin Brock Showrunner and Executive Producer, Big Brother Canada/Insight Productions. Were passionately committed to leading thought-provoking conversations, telling uniquely Canadian stories, and reflecting the diverse culture of Canada. Arisa has always demonstrated a fierce commitment to these ideals and Im excited to elevate our partnership and to continue to make trailblazing content.



Big Brother Canada is an original production like no other and we are so proud of its unprecedented success across platforms. It is the ultimate social experiment and, oftentimes, a microcosm of our own society, said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President, Original Content, Corus Entertainment. As producers of original content in Canada, we are dedicated to paving new paths for creators to thrive in all aspects of storytelling, and are honoured to recognize Arisa Coxs longstanding success as a Canadian storyteller in her new role as Executive Producer.



Set to debut on Global in spring 2021, Big Brother Canada is one of the most internationally revered iterations of the Endemol Shine format. Pre-production for Season 9 includes a thorough review of current production practices and the development of new ones, anti-racism personnel policies, racial-equity training, and more. Additional announcements regarding Season 9, including casting opportunities, will be made at a later date.



Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 9 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions Ltd. in association with Corus Entertainment and Endemol Shine. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, Trevor Boris, and Arisa Cox.



Corus Entertainments Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as VP Original Content and supported by long-time TV veterans Krista Look (Director of Lifestyle) and Lynne Carter (Production Executive).



Stream past season of Big Brother Canada on the Global TV App available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV models and at watch.globaltv.com.



