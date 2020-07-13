Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Global, a Corus Entertainment network, and Insight Productions announced today the greenlight for Season 9 of Big Brother Canada, and the promotion of series Host Arisa Cox to Executive Producer. Commissioned by Corus Entertainment for Global, Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions and helmed by Showrunner and EP Erin Brock.We have reached a turning point in history and as the fight against racism and issues facing Black, Indigenous and people of colour around the world have been pulled into the spotlight, Big Brother Canada is seizing this moment to become a leader in the reality TV world, said Arisa Cox, Host and Executive Producer, Big Brother Canada. Our top priority is bold, lasting change by embracing the rich diversity of Canada in front of and behind the camera. Both are vital. And as one of the biggest and best reality TV shows in the country, we have both the ability and the responsibility to do just that. Im thrilled to join Erin and the producing team, and work together to ensure Big Brother Canada meets this moment.As an Executive Producer, Arisa now plays a critical role in all storytelling aspects of Big Brother Canada. In partnership with Erin and the EPs, Arisas responsibilities now include key creative input on the shows real-time storylines, casting and outreach, and increasing BIPOC representation across the board, among others. Global and Insight Productions are working together to implement anti-racism policies and procedures that foster a creative environment where equity, inclusion, and diversity can flourish on and off camera.Arisa Cox has been an integral part of Big Brother Canada, always armed with an arsenal of bold and bright ideas, thoughtful insights, and a deep passion for the show, said Erin Brock Showrunner and Executive Producer, Big Brother Canada/Insight Productions. Were passionately committed to leading thought-provoking conversations, telling uniquely Canadian stories, and reflecting the diverse culture of Canada. Arisa has always demonstrated a fierce commitment to these ideals and Im excited to elevate our partnership and to continue to make trailblazing content.Big Brother Canada is an original production like no other and we are so proud of its unprecedented success across platforms. It is the ultimate social experiment and, oftentimes, a microcosm of our own society, said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President, Original Content, Corus Entertainment. As producers of original content in Canada, we are dedicated to paving new paths for creators to thrive in all aspects of storytelling, and are honoured to recognize Arisa Coxs longstanding success as a Canadian storyteller in her new role as Executive Producer.Set to debut on Global in spring 2021, Big Brother Canada is one of the most internationally revered iterations of the Endemol Shine format. Pre-production for Season 9 includes a thorough review of current production practices and the development of new ones, anti-racism personnel policies, racial-equity training, and more. Additional announcements regarding Season 9, including casting opportunities, will be made at a later date.Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 9 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions Ltd. in association with Corus Entertainment and Endemol Shine. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, Trevor Boris, and Arisa Cox.Corus Entertainments Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as VP Original Content and supported by long-time TV veterans Krista Look (Director of Lifestyle) and Lynne Carter (Production Executive).Stream past season of Big Brother Canada on the Global TV App available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV models and at watch.globaltv.com.Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Doubt it will be all stars, but they could bring back some of the BBCAN8 houseguests who had their season cut short by COVID.
GLOBAL ANNOUNCES EIGHT PREMIUM SPONSORS JOINING NEW SEASON OF BIG BROTHER CANADANew Series Sponsors Include Sunlight, Weber, and Muskoka Spirits Alongside First-Ever Custom Integration in Canada with TikTokOLG, Expedia, Wendys®, and SkipTheDishes Return to the Big Brother Canada House for More Integrated ActionGrand Prize Includes a $100,000 Cash Prize, $10,000 worth of Grills and Grilling Accessories Courtesy of Weber, $10,000 powered by Sunlight, and an Unforgettable Vacation for Two from ExpediaBig Brother Canada Premieres March 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Global and Available to Stream Live and On Demand With STACK TV or the Global TV AppFor photography please visit the Corus Media CentreFollow us on Twitter at @GlobalTV_PRTo share this release: https://bit.ly/2OTWk5ZFor Immediate ReleaseTORONTO, February 23, 2021 Global is pleased to announce eight first-rate sponsors, including four new and four returning, for Season 9 of Big Brother Canada. The Global Original hit series welcomes back Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), Expedia, Wendys® and SkipTheDishes, and salutes first-time sponsors TikTok, Sunlight, Weber, and Muskoka Spirits to the new season. Continuing to showcase the most unique and clever integrations on TV, this season Big Brother Canadas sponsors are primed to bolster the shows twists, challenges, prizing, and more.As we head into the ninth season of Big Brother Canada, we are absolutely thrilled with the client response and cant wait to debut their custom integrations, said Barb McKergow, Senior Vice President, National Advertising, Corus Entertainment. This series is the perfect promotional vehicle for top-quality brands to create some of TVs most innovative and advanced multiplatform integrations, and Season 9 will be no exception.Big Brother Canadas series sponsors are sold, created, and customized through Corus Tempo, Corus full-service marketing and creative team. Utilizing a vast range of multiplatform Corus assets to design and execute custom integrated marketing programs for clients, Corus Tempo leads each campaign with insights and strategic brand solutions that range from short and long form branded content to sponsorships, talent endorsements and integrations. As one of the most social shows on the planet, reaching over 17,000,000 in Season 7, Big Brother Canadas social media platforms, including the brand new TikTok feed, are powered by so.da, Corus Entertainments in-house, award-winning social and digital agency.THE BIG EIGHTOLG (RETURNING)Returning for another season, OLG offers houseguests a new custom Play Room a modern-styled area for houseguests to relax and strategize about winning the season, outfitted with a digitally integrated table hockey game with scorekeeping displayed on screens in the room. In addition, takeover week is back in a never-seen-before format where OLG will sponsor the HOH and POV competitions, plus a special task all in one week!The Big Brother Canada OLG Fantasy Pool also returns for a second year featuring a weekly experience for Ontario fans to make predictions and earn chances to win big prizes. Led by the incomparable #BBCAN6 houseguest Erica Hill, each week she will share questions while keeping players up to date on results and winning moments all season long.Expedia (RETURNING)After coming on board last season, Expedia also returns this year as part of the grand prize offering with an unforgettable vacation for two. Houseguests will also be swept away to experience the best of what Canada has to offer from coast-to-coast-to-coast in a new room featuring some of the best Canadian destinations. Season 9 will also include a custom Expedia challenge that will definitely pull at the houseguests heartstrings.TikTok (NEW)TikTok joins the Big Brother Canada family as a new sponsor and the first short-form video platform to program directly into the show. #BBCAN fans will experience the cultural moments that start on TikTok through a custom screen inside the #BBCAN9 house that will feature special guests throughout the season and houseguests will participate in a TikTok POV challenge. TikTok will be home to After the Eviction an extension to Arisas in-show interviews, providing exclusive live access to the houseguests directly following their eviction every Thursday. Follow the Big Brother Canada TikTok account @BigBrotherCA and the TikTok Canada Newsroom to learn more and get behind the scenes access to content, 24/7.Sunlight (NEW)Also new this season is Sunlight. As a trusted Canadian brand for over 100 years, Sunlight is rewarding the #BBCAN9 winner with a cash prize of $10,000, and will be stocking the house with its dish detergent and laundry care products to keep the house clean. In addition, the season will include a custom task and reward that will also help keep the house and houseguests looking fresh all with the power of Sunlight! Then on social, the first four evicted houseguests are coming clean as they read funny tweets about themselves from fans on Twitter.Wendys® (RETURNING)Returning for a fourth consecutive year with the show, longstanding #BBCAN brand partner Wendys® is back with the coveted and satisfying Drive Thru pantry and this time its going virtual! Featuring fan-favourite items including 100% Fresh Never Frozen Canadian Beef hamburgers, Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Frostys®, Salads made fresh daily with Greenhouse Grown Canadian Lettuce, and more, houseguests will place their orders on a tablet and receive a special video message from home once their order is ready.SkipTheDishes (RETURNING)SkipTheDishes also returns with Skip the Slop where fans vote for one of the four Have-Nots to Skip The Slop for the week and order a special meal just for them, delivered by SkipTheDishes.Weber (NEW)New sponsor Weber Grills will heat things up by putting the houseguests grilling skills to the test. Discover whats possible as Weber will help transform the #BBCAN9 outdoor space with its legendary grills and give the houseguests the chance to win a grilling party for the entire house and a Weber grill for themselves!Weber will also reward the Season 9 winner with $10,000 worth of its industry-leading grills, tools, and accessories to help them discover whats possible at home! Viewers can follow the action on Weber Canadas social media pages for #BBCAN9 themed content, contests and more!Muskoka Spirits (NEW)Rounding out the Season 9 sponsors is Muskoka Spirits. With Hard Sparkling Water as refreshing as the region theyre from, Muskoka Spirits will have houseguests toasting to their #BBCAN9 adventures and to an epic Season!Big Brother Canada premieres Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT followed by the first eviction Thursday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes continue to air Mondays (9 p.m. ET/PT), Wednesdays (7 p.m. ET/PT), and Thursdays (8 p.m. ET/PT). Season 9 houseguests are vying for a grand prize of $100,000 cash, $10,000 worth of grills and grilling accessories courtesy of Weber, $10,000 powered by Sunlight and an unforgettable vacation for two from Expedia.For the full 360° experience, fans can visit BigBrotherCanada.ca to access the free live feeds, hit-and-miss moments from the show, houseguest interviews, live show votes, and more, beginning early March. Stream Season 9 along with past seasons on the Global TV App and STACKTV.
and thats not all! More BIG news is coming this week as Global announces the houseguests for Season 9 of Big Brother Canada.
