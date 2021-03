It’s time to meet the families! Though Matt and his final four won’t be leaving the resort, their loved ones have safely arrived and are ready to get to know the man that has stolen these women’s hearts. Over the course of four intense and emotional dates, there will be plenty of tough conversations, heartfelt moments and touching surprises. In the midst of all the thrills, Matt’s ego may not be the only thing bruised along the way on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.The four women currently vying for Matt’s heart are the following:Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.Michelle, 27, a teacher from Edina, Minn.Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.Serena P., 23, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, CanadaSource: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2508-1/