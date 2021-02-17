« previous next »
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
February 17, 2021, 11:49:17 PM
Entertainment Weekly Episode 7 Blog

Source: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-25-episode-7/
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
February 17, 2021, 11:53:45 PM
ABC Press Release

Its time to meet the families! Though Matt and his final four wont be leaving the resort, their loved ones have safely arrived and are ready to get to know the man that has stolen these womens hearts. Over the course of four intense and emotional dates, there will be plenty of tough conversations, heartfelt moments and touching surprises. In the midst of all the thrills, Matts ego may not be the only thing bruised along the way on The Bachelor, airing MONDAY, FEB. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The four women currently vying for Matts heart are the following:

Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.
Michelle, 27, a teacher from Edina, Minn.
Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.
Serena P., 23, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2508-1/
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
February 24, 2021, 02:00:24 AM
Entertainment Weekly Episode 8 Blog

Source: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-25-episode-8/
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
February 24, 2021, 02:02:39 AM
ABC Press Release

Fifteen women return to relive the romance and rehash the rivalries from their journeys to find love. Some may seek forgiveness while others take a stand, but everyone will have the opportunity to speak their piece, including the Bachelor himself, Matt James. Among other reunions, Serena P. and Matt will face each other for the first time since her emotional hometown date exit. This pre-taped special takes all the emotion and sprinkles in hilarious bloopers as well as an exclusive sneak peek at the remainder of the season, to create The Bachelor: Women Tell All, airing MONDAY, MARCH 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/the-bachelor-women-tell-all/
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
February 28, 2021, 09:18:02 AM
Emmanuel Acho to temporarily host After the Final Rose special after Chris Harrison has to step aside for a period of time following racial stir controversy issues

Source: https://people.com/tv/emmanuel-acho-to-host-the-bachelor-after-the-final-rose-special/
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
March 08, 2021, 06:21:14 PM
Entertainment Weekly The Women Tell All Recap

Source: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-25-episode-9/
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
March 08, 2021, 06:24:39 PM
ABC Press Release

Its time for fantasy suites! Matt and his three remaining women each enjoy romantic and perfectly tailored one-on-one dates, all of which lead to the big question: Are they ready to spend the night together? But before he can truly consider moving forward in a relationship, Matt must first address the one that has previously held him back. Will an honest conversation be enough to guide him on his quest to find love?

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2509-1/

It's only a few minutes left for the upcoming episode.
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
Today at 06:30:36 AM
Entertainment Weekly Episode 9 Blog

Source: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-25-episode-10/
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
Today at 06:43:43 AM
ABC Press Release

Season Finale

As the landmark 25th season comes to a close, the two final women will meet Matts family and enjoy one last date before he hands out the final rose. After all this, Matts mind seems made up, but when a shocking last-minute development threatens to alter the course of his entire journey, will he give in to his fears or let his heart lead the way?

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2510-1/

After the Final Rose

On-air personality and bestselling author Emmanuel Acho hosts an emotional and impactful evening featuring touching reunions, heart-wrenching confrontations and powerful one-on-one talks with the final women as well as the Bachelor himself, Matt James. Plus just when you thought the twists and turns were finished  a shocking announcement that will have Bachelor Nation talking.

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/the-bachelor-after-the-final-rose/
