The Bachelor 25: Matt James

Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
Entertainment Weekly Episode 7 Blog

Source: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-25-episode-7/
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
ABC Press Release

Its time to meet the families! Though Matt and his final four wont be leaving the resort, their loved ones have safely arrived and are ready to get to know the man that has stolen these womens hearts. Over the course of four intense and emotional dates, there will be plenty of tough conversations, heartfelt moments and touching surprises. In the midst of all the thrills, Matts ego may not be the only thing bruised along the way on The Bachelor, airing MONDAY, FEB. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The four women currently vying for Matts heart are the following:

Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.
Michelle, 27, a teacher from Edina, Minn.
Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.
Serena P., 23, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2508-1/
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
Entertainment Weekly Episode 8 Blog

Source: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-25-episode-8/
Re: The Bachelor 25: Matt James
ABC Press Release

Fifteen women return to relive the romance and rehash the rivalries from their journeys to find love. Some may seek forgiveness while others take a stand, but everyone will have the opportunity to speak their piece, including the Bachelor himself, Matt James. Among other reunions, Serena P. and Matt will face each other for the first time since her emotional hometown date exit. This pre-taped special takes all the emotion and sprinkles in hilarious bloopers as well as an exclusive sneak peek at the remainder of the season, to create The Bachelor: Women Tell All, airing MONDAY, MARCH 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/the-bachelor-women-tell-all/
