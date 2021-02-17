ABC Press Release
Its time to meet the families! Though Matt and his final four wont be leaving the resort, their loved ones have safely arrived and are ready to get to know the man that has stolen these womens hearts. Over the course of four intense and emotional dates, there will be plenty of tough conversations, heartfelt moments and touching surprises. In the midst of all the thrills, Matts ego may not be the only thing bruised along the way on The Bachelor, airing MONDAY, FEB. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The four women currently vying for Matts heart are the following:
Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.
Michelle, 27, a teacher from Edina, Minn.
Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.
Serena P., 23, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2508-1/