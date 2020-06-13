TAR25 is season since when it all started go downhill...
It indroduced us:
- bad editing (not showing departures, not showing Phil announing placements, annoying zooming during confessionals...)
- hashtags
- random twist that will not work out (Save, F4 racing finale leg, later Head to Head, Team Switch, Extreme Roadblock, Mega leg)
- cringey Phil trying to be funny
- RTV couple in the cast being new norm (Keith & Whitney, later Cody & Jessica, TAR31 cast, Will & James, certain TAR33 team)
- public line open for public (it kill all fun for us who are enjoying following spoilers)
- low ratings and constant changes in schedule
Then TAR26 came and era of gimmick seasons with almost fully recruited casts could start.