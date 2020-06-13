« previous next »
Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
June 13, 2020, 05:30:13 PM
I can't believe the amount of differing thoughts here, but I guess that's the luxury of opinions. Lol.  Someone said further up that 18 - 24 was the decline, for me these seasons had probably the best casts up until that point, it was just the boot orders that ended up being rubbish.

Honestly, Season 27 is where I started losing interest. I hated that entire season, and though 28 picked up again for me, since 29 I haven't felt as connected to the show as I once did. I LOVED the show before 29, now I just watch it because I'm a fan.

I thought season 27 had the most "Normal" cast of the recent seasons. Everyone was fine, but I can understand why some didn't like it. Season 28 was not that good and I thought I was going to hate 29, but I'll admit that it is good

For some reason I had a total mind blank and got 28 and 29 mixed up. I really enjoyed 29, and wasn't a fan of 28.

So I guess for me TAR has only had one good season since 27, and that was 29. It's a huge shame, especially as the older Seasons I could rewatch over and over but I cant see myself ever wanting to rewatch 27, 28, 30 or 31. Just hoping 32 really does "bring it back to basics" as Phil said.
Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
June 13, 2020, 06:04:16 PM
I can't believe the amount of differing thoughts here, but I guess that's the luxury of opinions. Lol.  Someone said further up that 18 - 24 was the decline, for me these seasons had probably the best casts up until that point, it was just the boot orders that ended up being rubbish.

Honestly, Season 27 is where I started losing interest. I hated that entire season, and though 28 picked up again for me, since 29 I haven't felt as connected to the show as I once did. I LOVED the show before 29, now I just watch it because I'm a fan.

I thought season 27 had the most "Normal" cast of the recent seasons. Everyone was fine, but I can understand why some didn't like it. Season 28 was not that good and I thought I was going to hate 29, but I'll admit that it is good

For some reason I had a total mind blank and got 28 and 29 mixed up. I really enjoyed 29, and wasn't a fan of 28.

So I guess for me TAR has only had one good season since 27, and that was 29. It's a huge shame, especially as the older Seasons I could rewatch over and over but I cant see myself ever wanting to rewatch 27, 28, 30 or 31. Just hoping 32 really does "bring it back to basics" as Phil said.

Season 31 is really strong imo. The most likeable cast of recent seasons(except for R&/A&JJ)
Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
Today at 05:50:13 PM
14 will always be the definitive point for me.
