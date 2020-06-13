There have been a few rough spots, but I would not say it has declined and stayed that way...



TAR 13 is one of the worst seasons in my opinion. The cast is mostly weak and the locations were underwhelming besides New Zealand and some of the other early countries (maybe Bolivia?)



TAR 16 is an awful season with another bad cast, and the worst team in my opinion being Carol & Brandy. The tasks and locations were also weak in my opinion, and not even Jet & Cord could redeem this trainwreck.



TAR 19 was a huge let down when it aired and I still say it was the start of a few below average seasons (20, 23 and 24).

The task design was a shambles, both Thailand legs sucked as well as Belgium and I was not keen on the winners. It was a mess from start to finish.



TAR 24 was terrible - we all know it so why bother explaining.



TAR 27 was a huge borefest. I just couldn't get into this season and gave up after Zambia.



Lastly, TAR 28 also felt like it was not planned out well. The back half of the season was very uninteresting and then you have legs like the Columbia>Switzerland-France which made no sense. It was not a well thought out season but at least we saw Columbia, Armenia and Georgia for the first time.



