« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?  (Read 3224 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline NMC

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 645
  • Formally nmccarroll91
Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #25 on: June 13, 2020, 05:30:13 PM »
Quote from: Traveldude1 on June 11, 2020, 06:26:20 PM
Quote from: NMC on June 08, 2020, 08:05:03 PM
I can't believe the amount of differing thoughts here, but I guess that's the luxury of opinions. Lol.  Someone said further up that 18 - 24 was the decline, for me these seasons had probably the best casts up until that point, it was just the boot orders that ended up being rubbish.

Honestly, Season 27 is where I started losing interest. I hated that entire season, and though 28 picked up again for me, since 29 I haven't felt as connected to the show as I once did. I LOVED the show before 29, now I just watch it because I'm a fan.

I thought season 27 had the most "Normal" cast of the recent seasons. Everyone was fine, but I can understand why some didn't like it. Season 28 was not that good and I thought I was going to hate 29, but I'll admit that it is good

For some reason I had a total mind blank and got 28 and 29 mixed up. I really enjoyed 29, and wasn't a fan of 28.

So I guess for me TAR has only had one good season since 27, and that was 29. It's a huge shame, especially as the older Seasons I could rewatch over and over but I cant see myself ever wanting to rewatch 27, 28, 30 or 31. Just hoping 32 really does "bring it back to basics" as Phil said.
Logged
.... The World is Waiting! ....

Offline Traveldude1

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 25
Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #26 on: June 13, 2020, 06:04:16 PM »
Quote from: NMC on June 13, 2020, 05:30:13 PM
Quote from: Traveldude1 on June 11, 2020, 06:26:20 PM
Quote from: NMC on June 08, 2020, 08:05:03 PM
I can't believe the amount of differing thoughts here, but I guess that's the luxury of opinions. Lol.  Someone said further up that 18 - 24 was the decline, for me these seasons had probably the best casts up until that point, it was just the boot orders that ended up being rubbish.

Honestly, Season 27 is where I started losing interest. I hated that entire season, and though 28 picked up again for me, since 29 I haven't felt as connected to the show as I once did. I LOVED the show before 29, now I just watch it because I'm a fan.

I thought season 27 had the most "Normal" cast of the recent seasons. Everyone was fine, but I can understand why some didn't like it. Season 28 was not that good and I thought I was going to hate 29, but I'll admit that it is good

For some reason I had a total mind blank and got 28 and 29 mixed up. I really enjoyed 29, and wasn't a fan of 28.

So I guess for me TAR has only had one good season since 27, and that was 29. It's a huge shame, especially as the older Seasons I could rewatch over and over but I cant see myself ever wanting to rewatch 27, 28, 30 or 31. Just hoping 32 really does "bring it back to basics" as Phil said.

Season 31 is really strong imo. The most likeable cast of recent seasons(except for R&/A&JJ)
Logged

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 60
Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #27 on: August 30, 2020, 05:50:13 PM »
14 will always be the definitive point for me.
Logged

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 94
Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #28 on: September 11, 2020, 01:06:29 AM »
100%....they're some great seasons after this (S17 & 29) but most have been frankly terrible or mediocre at best. The show began to take itself too seriously in S14 and saw itself more as a game than a show.

Quote from: TARstorian on August 30, 2020, 05:50:13 PM
14 will always be the definitive point for me.
Logged

Offline Wadsy

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 48
Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #29 on: December 27, 2020, 10:37:24 PM »
There have been a few rough spots, but I would not say it has declined and stayed that way...

TAR 13 is one of the worst seasons in my opinion. The cast is mostly weak and the locations were underwhelming besides New Zealand and some of the other early countries (maybe Bolivia?)

TAR 16 is an awful season with another bad cast, and the worst team in my opinion being Carol & Brandy. The tasks and locations were also weak in my opinion, and not even Jet & Cord could redeem this trainwreck.

TAR 19 was a huge let down when it aired and I still say it was the start of a few below average seasons (20, 23 and 24).
The task design was a shambles, both Thailand legs sucked as well as Belgium and I was not keen on the winners. It was a mess from start to finish.

TAR 24 was terrible - we all know it so why bother explaining.

TAR 27 was a huge borefest. I just couldn't get into this season and gave up after Zambia.

Lastly, TAR 28 also felt like it was not planned out well. The back half of the season was very uninteresting and then you have legs like the Columbia>Switzerland-France which made no sense. It was not a well thought out season but at least we saw Columbia, Armenia and Georgia for the first time.

Logged
Wadsy

Offline Johnie_Bravo

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:00:27 AM »
* TAR15 & TAR16 is the dark ages of TAR, very dry, bland, lack of spiciness, terrible booting orders and very uninspired for me, but luckily TAR17 salvage everything and revitalized the TAR into greatness...

* TAR24, TAR8 and TAR26, worst in terms of gimmick seasons, TAR24 from castings, booting orders, task design and destinations very terrible for me while TAR8 and TAR6 very promising concepts but epic FAIL in terms implementations or executions...
Logged

Offline Jay33

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 06:13:57 AM »
I feel like the editing has declined since TAR 25 or so.
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2456
  • <3
Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 12:14:32 PM »
Quote from: Jay33 on Yesterday at 06:13:57 AM
I feel like the editing has declined since TAR 25 or so.

Me too. I think the Golden Years of TAR were between seasons 12-21.
There was drama pretty much every leg. Flight searching, epic song entrances when a team won a leg.

Those seasons got me emotional.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 01:17:55 PM »
TAR25 is season since when it all started go downhill...

It indroduced us:
- bad editing (not showing departures, not showing Phil announing placements, annoying zooming during confessionals...)
- hashtags
- random twist that will not work out (Save, F4 racing finale leg, later Head to Head, Team Switch, Extreme Roadblock, Mega leg)
- cringey Phil trying to be funny
- RTV couple in the cast being new norm (Keith & Whitney, later Cody & Jessica, TAR31 cast, Will & James, certain TAR33 team)
- public line open for public (it kill all fun for us who are enjoying following spoilers)
- low ratings and constant changes in schedule

Then TAR26 came and era of gimmick seasons with almost fully recruited casts could start.
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1080
Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:07:59 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 01:17:55 PM
TAR25 is season since when it all started go downhill...

It indroduced us:
- bad editing (not showing departures, not showing Phil announing placements, annoying zooming during confessionals...)
- hashtags
- random twist that will not work out (Save, F4 racing finale leg, later Head to Head, Team Switch, Extreme Roadblock, Mega leg)
- cringey Phil trying to be funny
- RTV couple in the cast being new norm (Keith & Whitney, later Cody & Jessica, TAR31 cast, Will & James, certain TAR33 team)
- public line open for public (it kill all fun for us who are enjoying following spoilers)
- low ratings and constant changes in schedule

Then TAR26 came and era of gimmick seasons with almost fully recruited casts could start.

It started with S.25 with the reasons above.
It was just a shame, because I loved S.25's cast.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 