This is nothing compared to what is happening in most of the U.S. especially in southern and western states since the last week in June.
In Iowa,  there were almost 750 cases in the 24 hour period ending 10 am Friday, and one local news report indicated a spike may be coming in Polk County, the states most populous and has had the most cases of any county for over a month. I can tell you many people arent socially distancing and arent wearing face coverings. I expect a surge as a result of the holiday weekend a week ago, even though not much of a surge took place following weeks of #Black Lives Matter protests.
And the state leaders appear determined to reopen public schools, state colleges and universities.
Its going to get ugly, Im afraid.
Victoria recorded 287 new cases in the last 24 hours, for a state total of 3,799 coronavirus cases

Students in Prep-Year 10 and who reside in Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire, will return to remote schooling from July 20 to at least August 20

Victoria also recorded one new death overnight, a man in his 70s, taking the state's death toll to 24

https://www.theage.com.au/national/coronavirus-updates-live-nsw-on-high-alert-as-victoria-sees-covid-19-spike-roll-on-australian-death-toll-stands-at-107-20200711-p55b6a.html
I agree that it is going to get ugly.

Ohio has now instituted a county health advisory system. There are multiple indicators that they look at to make a determination as to whether they are Level 1, 2, 3 or 4 with 4 being the worst.  It is updated on a weekly basis and each week will be compared to the previous week along with looking at the various indicators. The first week there were 7 counties in Level 3 with one on the "watch list" for Level 4.  The 2nd week there are now 12 counties in Level 3. One from the previous week was downgraded to Level 2.  Level 3 counties are put under a health order to wear masks in all public places and of course there is lots of backlash about it from the general public.  Level 4 counties will be put on stay at home orders and so far no county has actually been made a Level 4 county. My county has been Level 1 both times. The county with the larger city north of me was Level 2 for both weeks.  2 other counties that are adjacent to mine with lower populations have moved from Level 1 to Level 2.

I've been seeing some news reports that some health officials are now thinking that some of the rise in cases is due to the protests and demonstrations in late May/early June.  Nothing conclusive though.

And, then there are my neighbors that think a 2 week vacation in Florida is a good thing to do right now.  After all, just can't lose the DVC (Disney Vacation Club) points from 2018 that need to be used by the end of August.  They are both teachers as well.  SMH  I will be avoiding them at all costs when they get home.  Even my relatives in Orlando that have Disney Annual Passes are avoiding Disney. The doctor in that family is adamant about it.

Today's numbers were just released for Ohio. 1,261 cases bringing the state total to 66,853.  Our 21 day rolling average is now over 1,000 cases per day.  The last week has not been good.  Deaths are still low though. ICU admissions are staying at less than 20 per day.  Median age of cases is down to 44.  Keeps going down.  The last 2 cases in my county were both 19 years old.
A medical study released Monday indicates that young adults who smoke cigarettes or e-cigarettes have a one in three chance of severe COVID19 infection.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/13/health/young-adults-smoking-risk-coronavirus-wellness/index.html
Update from Argentina:

We have officially broken the 100k confirmed cases barrier, with a daily rate that is fluctuating between 2.5k and 3.5k. Expectations of flattening the curve are moved to mid August.
It is happening, Bourkie.

Australia now has 10,000 coronavirus cases and Victoria remains the epicenter of the outbreak at 4,750 cases. As for New South Wales, cases have climbed in the past 5 days are almost 100, mostly in Sydney.
Worldwide we're expected to reach 14 million cases & 600.000 deaths tomorrow.

If we sum the deaths and the active critical cases, COVID19 has a 4.7% ratio.
Which means 95.3% are either recovered or in mild condition.

Take care, everyone, nevertheless.
In the US, it is clear that the Trump Administration has no national strategy to address the new round on COVID19 cases, where all but 2 states are showing day to day increases. The mess is being left to the states, and those responses varying, with even governors of Trumps party in disagreement on testing, reopenings, and mandatory wearing of face masks, and whether primary, secondary, and colleges should be open to in person classes, remote learning, or a combination.
Meanwhile a number of regional and national retail chains are requiring face masks to be worn within their stores, and a few incidents have occurred where customers are refusing to comply.
India has now reached 1 million cases and becoming the third country to do so after the US and Brazil.
Claude, please provide a reputable LINK to all Covid news and facts.

Undocumented info here will likely be deleted. Reputable news sources INFO is welcome.
Here you go Peach (forgot to add link that I lost in my mind):

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/16/asia/india-wealth-gap-coronavirus-intl-hnk/index.html
My small county has had 17 new cases reported in the last 5 days  :groan: 7 of those today.  We are up to 130 cases. Included in those cases are an 11 year old girl and a 15 year old girl. 2 19 year old (1 male, 1 female) were listed on the report of July 9th.  Our age is skewing lower and lower.

However, of the 130 cases there have only been 4 deaths and 16 hospitalizations.

With the new health advisory system in place, 19 counties are now required to wear masks when out in public.  The county just north of mine is one of them and it is the county most people go to for shopping facilities that we don't have in town or various medical specialists.  Thank goodness my specialist appointment was last month in that county so I have no need to visit it. I'll be staying right in my town for the time being.  I can get what groceries I need and if I can't find something, there's always Amazon.

The last time I ran the state population percentages numbers a couple days ago, 20 states have reached the 1% of the population having tested positive. New York is over 2% and New Jersey is close at 1.97%.  However, of the 10 largest population states, even though Ohio has had a large increase in numbers lately, we are still at 38th and the lowest of those 10 states.
Update from Argentina:

President announced yesterday a new period of quarantine that will last until August 2nd for the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires. However, this is a more flexible one, what doesn't mean that depending of the number of cases the same might return to Phase 1

There's a schedule for the reopening of some activities that for the first time includes barbershops and opening of parks (but only for waking or running). 

Update:

More activities scheduled to reopening on this week: car washers and temples (maximum of 10 persons).

On the following weeks: movings (only on weekends), law studios, some medical non-essential specialties and shops in high transit areas (except transport connecting points).
My county health department did not release any numbers on Saturday or Sunday after the update on Friday showing us at 130 cases.  Yesterday's update that normally comes out right at the same time as the state update (2p.m. EDT) came out several hours later.

In the 72 hours since the previous update, there were an additional 25 cases (130 on Friday, 155 on Monday)!  We've never had that high of a number throughout the last 3+ months.  On this update they also gave a breakdown as to the number of cases in each age group: 20-30 = 8, 30-40 = 7, 40-50 = 7, 50-60 = 2, 60-70 = 1. So still skewing younger on the ages.  The average age dropped from 51 on Friday to 50 on Monday.

They also released the number of cases for several towns in the area.  They included the 7 cases from Friday's report plus the 25 on this report.  My town (the county seat) and the next largest town had the majority of the cases.  Mine was at 11 and the other town has 15.  Three smaller towns had 6 between them.

With the new health advisory system in place in Ohio, I can see my county moving up to Level 2 this week. It definitely meets the first indicator they look at  (new cases per capita... flagged if greater than 50 cases per 100,000 residents. We are about 40 to 45,000 residents so would need at least 25 new cases during a week. Yep, done met that).  Since I don't know details for the cases, I can't say that we do or don't meet any of the other indicators.  I'm guessing we probably meet at least 1 more which would put us in Level 2 (meet 2 to 3 indicators).  Meeting 4 of the 7 indicators is Level 3.

Basically, my county has gone up 43 cases in 7 days. It took from March 27th to June 28th to get to 101 cases.  My cousin and I think it is due to all the holiday parties over the 4th of July because both of us were seeing a heck of a lot of them being posted on Facebook.  Health orders were in place on Memorial Day weekend so people were more cautious but as they started loosening up in June, people started getting more relaxed about it.

As for me.  Thank goodness for retirement. I can stay home except for grocery run once a week.

From my point of view... it is now hitting rural America. I live in what is considered a rural county. Largest town (mine) is less than 10,000 people.

We aren't anywhere near controlling this.

IMO
Some of the most frightening news is that babies and small children are testing positive. We have NO idea what long range implications that may have ...
No kidding Peach.

7 new cases in my county today including an 8 year old girl and a less than 1 year old boy.  Only 1 case was 60 or older so the average age is now below 50.  And, my town had an increase of 4 cases in 3 days.

Ohio has a mandatory mask order in public places going into effect Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m.  They are also requesting that all visitors from certain states self-isolate when they come into Ohio. This goes for residents that are returning from vacation as well.  States include South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Idaho.  All states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher.

It hasn't been announced but I got the impression from today's press conference that more counties will be at Level 3 when this week's update comes out tomorrow.  With last week's update, 60% of the state was under a mask order.  I'm guessing that more counties are moving from Level 1 or 2 to 3 that the percent will be much higher so might as well go the whole state.

Guess I'll see what tomorrow brings.
