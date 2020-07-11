My county health department did not release any numbers on Saturday or Sunday after the update on Friday showing us at 130 cases. Yesterday's update that normally comes out right at the same time as the state update (2p.m. EDT) came out several hours later.



In the 72 hours since the previous update, there were an additional 25 cases (130 on Friday, 155 on Monday)! We've never had that high of a number throughout the last 3+ months. On this update they also gave a breakdown as to the number of cases in each age group: 20-30 = 8, 30-40 = 7, 40-50 = 7, 50-60 = 2, 60-70 = 1. So still skewing younger on the ages. The average age dropped from 51 on Friday to 50 on Monday.



They also released the number of cases for several towns in the area. They included the 7 cases from Friday's report plus the 25 on this report. My town (the county seat) and the next largest town had the majority of the cases. Mine was at 11 and the other town has 15. Three smaller towns had 6 between them.



With the new health advisory system in place in Ohio, I can see my county moving up to Level 2 this week. It definitely meets the first indicator they look at (new cases per capita... flagged if greater than 50 cases per 100,000 residents. We are about 40 to 45,000 residents so would need at least 25 new cases during a week. Yep, done met that). Since I don't know details for the cases, I can't say that we do or don't meet any of the other indicators. I'm guessing we probably meet at least 1 more which would put us in Level 2 (meet 2 to 3 indicators). Meeting 4 of the 7 indicators is Level 3.



Basically, my county has gone up 43 cases in 7 days. It took from March 27th to June 28th to get to 101 cases. My cousin and I think it is due to all the holiday parties over the 4th of July because both of us were seeing a heck of a lot of them being posted on Facebook. Health orders were in place on Memorial Day weekend so people were more cautious but as they started loosening up in June, people started getting more relaxed about it.



As for me. Thank goodness for retirement. I can stay home except for grocery run once a week.



From my point of view... it is now hitting rural America. I live in what is considered a rural county. Largest town (mine) is less than 10,000 people.



We aren't anywhere near controlling this.



IMO