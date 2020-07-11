In the US, it is clear that the Trump Administration has no national strategy to address the new round on COVID19 cases, where all but 2 states are showing day to day increases. The mess is being left to the states, and those responses varying, with even governors of Trumps party in disagreement on testing, reopenings, and mandatory wearing of face masks, and whether primary, secondary, and colleges should be open to in person classes, remote learning, or a combination.
Meanwhile a number of regional and national retail chains are requiring face masks to be worn within their stores, and a few incidents have occurred where customers are refusing to comply.