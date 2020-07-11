This is nothing compared to what is happening in most of the U.S. especially in southern and western states since the last week in June.

In Iowa, there were almost 750 cases in the 24 hour period ending 10 am Friday, and one local news report indicated a spike may be coming in Polk County, the states most populous and has had the most cases of any county for over a month. I can tell you many people arent socially distancing and arent wearing face coverings. I expect a surge as a result of the holiday weekend a week ago, even though not much of a surge took place following weeks of #Black Lives Matter protests.

And the state leaders appear determined to reopen public schools, state colleges and universities.

Its going to get ugly, Im afraid.



I agree that it is going to get ugly.Ohio has now instituted a county health advisory system. There are multiple indicators that they look at to make a determination as to whether they are Level 1, 2, 3 or 4 with 4 being the worst. It is updated on a weekly basis and each week will be compared to the previous week along with looking at the various indicators. The first week there were 7 counties in Level 3 with one on the "watch list" for Level 4. The 2nd week there are now 12 counties in Level 3. One from the previous week was downgraded to Level 2. Level 3 counties are put under a health order to wear masks in all public places and of course there is lots of backlash about it from the general public. Level 4 counties will be put on stay at home orders and so far no county has actually been made a Level 4 county. My county has been Level 1 both times. The county with the larger city north of me was Level 2 for both weeks. 2 other counties that are adjacent to mine with lower populations have moved from Level 1 to Level 2.I've been seeing some news reports that some health officials are now thinking that some of the rise in cases is due to the protests and demonstrations in late May/early June. Nothing conclusive though.And, then there are my neighbors that think a 2 week vacation in Florida is a good thing to do right now. After all, just can't lose the DVC (Disney Vacation Club) points from 2018 that need to be used by the end of August. They are both teachers as well. SMH I will be avoiding them at all costs when they get home. Even my relatives in Orlando that have Disney Annual Passes are avoiding Disney. The doctor in that family is adamant about it.Today's numbers were just released for Ohio. 1,261 cases bringing the state total to 66,853. Our 21 day rolling average is now over 1,000 cases per day. The last week has not been good. Deaths are still low though. ICU admissions are staying at less than 20 per day. Median age of cases is down to 44. Keeps going down. The last 2 cases in my county were both 19 years old.