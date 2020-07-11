« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 13724 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3812
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #175 on: July 11, 2020, 04:36:34 AM »
This is nothing compared to what is happening in most of the U.S. especially in southern and western states since the last week in June.
In Iowa,  there were almost 750 cases in the 24 hour period ending 10 am Friday, and one local news report indicated a spike may be coming in Polk County, the states most populous and has had the most cases of any county for over a month. I can tell you many people arent socially distancing and arent wearing face coverings. I expect a surge as a result of the holiday weekend a week ago, even though not much of a surge took place following weeks of #Black Lives Matter protests.
And the state leaders appear determined to reopen public schools, state colleges and universities.
Its going to get ugly, Im afraid.
« Last Edit: July 11, 2020, 10:09:37 PM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7164
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #176 on: July 11, 2020, 08:46:26 PM »
Victoria recorded 287 new cases in the last 24 hours, for a state total of 3,799 coronavirus cases

Students in Prep-Year 10 and who reside in Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire, will return to remote schooling from July 20 to at least August 20

Victoria also recorded one new death overnight, a man in his 70s, taking the state's death toll to 24

https://www.theage.com.au/national/coronavirus-updates-live-nsw-on-high-alert-as-victoria-sees-covid-19-spike-roll-on-australian-death-toll-stands-at-107-20200711-p55b6a.html
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #177 on: July 13, 2020, 01:14:50 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on July 11, 2020, 04:36:34 AM
This is nothing compared to what is happening in most of the U.S. especially in southern and western states since the last week in June.
In Iowa,  there were almost 750 cases in the 24 hour period ending 10 am Friday, and one local news report indicated a spike may be coming in Polk County, the states most populous and has had the most cases of any county for over a month. I can tell you many people arent socially distancing and arent wearing face coverings. I expect a surge as a result of the holiday weekend a week ago, even though not much of a surge took place following weeks of #Black Lives Matter protests.
And the state leaders appear determined to reopen public schools, state colleges and universities.
Its going to get ugly, Im afraid.

I agree that it is going to get ugly.

Ohio has now instituted a county health advisory system. There are multiple indicators that they look at to make a determination as to whether they are Level 1, 2, 3 or 4 with 4 being the worst.  It is updated on a weekly basis and each week will be compared to the previous week along with looking at the various indicators. The first week there were 7 counties in Level 3 with one on the "watch list" for Level 4.  The 2nd week there are now 12 counties in Level 3. One from the previous week was downgraded to Level 2.  Level 3 counties are put under a health order to wear masks in all public places and of course there is lots of backlash about it from the general public.  Level 4 counties will be put on stay at home orders and so far no county has actually been made a Level 4 county. My county has been Level 1 both times. The county with the larger city north of me was Level 2 for both weeks.  2 other counties that are adjacent to mine with lower populations have moved from Level 1 to Level 2.

I've been seeing some news reports that some health officials are now thinking that some of the rise in cases is due to the protests and demonstrations in late May/early June.  Nothing conclusive though.

And, then there are my neighbors that think a 2 week vacation in Florida is a good thing to do right now.  After all, just can't lose the DVC (Disney Vacation Club) points from 2018 that need to be used by the end of August.  They are both teachers as well.  SMH  I will be avoiding them at all costs when they get home.  Even my relatives in Orlando that have Disney Annual Passes are avoiding Disney. The doctor in that family is adamant about it.

Today's numbers were just released for Ohio. 1,261 cases bringing the state total to 66,853.  Our 21 day rolling average is now over 1,000 cases per day.  The last week has not been good.  Deaths are still low though. ICU admissions are staying at less than 20 per day.  Median age of cases is down to 44.  Keeps going down.  The last 2 cases in my county were both 19 years old.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3812
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #178 on: July 14, 2020, 01:32:16 AM »
A medical study released Monday indicates that young adults who smoke cigarettes or e-cigarettes have a one in three chance of severe COVID19 infection.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/13/health/young-adults-smoking-risk-coronavirus-wellness/index.html
« Last Edit: July 15, 2020, 04:59:45 PM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9458
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #179 on: July 15, 2020, 11:13:29 AM »
Update from Argentina:

We have officially broken the 100k confirmed cases barrier, with a daily rate that is fluctuating between 2.5k and 3.5k. Expectations of flattening the curve are moved to mid August.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains-however improbable-must be the truth."- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry."- Gabriel García Márquez

TARDC8

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2015
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #180 on: July 16, 2020, 11:09:38 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on July 11, 2020, 08:46:26 PM
Victoria recorded 287 new cases in the last 24 hours, for a state total of 3,799 coronavirus cases

Students in Prep-Year 10 and who reside in Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire, will return to remote schooling from July 20 to at least August 20

Victoria also recorded one new death overnight, a man in his 70s, taking the state's death toll to 24

https://www.theage.com.au/national/coronavirus-updates-live-nsw-on-high-alert-as-victoria-sees-covid-19-spike-roll-on-australian-death-toll-stands-at-107-20200711-p55b6a.html

It is happening, Bourkie.

Australia now has 10,000 coronavirus cases and Victoria remains the epicenter of the outbreak at 4,750 cases. As for New South Wales, cases have climbed in the past 5 days are almost 100, mostly in Sydney.
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2402
  • Simply the best.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #181 on: July 16, 2020, 12:35:50 PM »
Worldwide we're expected to reach 14 million cases & 600.000 deaths tomorrow.

If we sum the deaths and the active critical cases, COVID19 has a 4.7% ratio.
Which means 95.3% are either recovered or in mild condition.

Take care, everyone, nevertheless.
Logged
Bad moments are like footprints in the beach sand
One day the tide makes them go away...

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3812
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #182 on: July 16, 2020, 04:24:44 PM »
In the US, it is clear that the Trump Administration has no national strategy to address the new round on COVID19 cases, where all but 2 states are showing day to day increases. The mess is being left to the states, and those responses varying, with even governors of Trumps party in disagreement on testing, reopenings, and mandatory wearing of face masks, and whether primary, secondary, and colleges should be open to in person classes, remote learning, or a combination.
Meanwhile a number of regional and national retail chains are requiring face masks to be worn within their stores, and a few incidents have occurred where customers are refusing to comply.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2015
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 04:55:04 AM »
Quote from: Declive on July 16, 2020, 12:35:50 PM
Worldwide we're expected to reach 14 million cases & 600.000 deaths tomorrow.

If we sum the deaths and the active critical cases, COVID19 has a 4.7% ratio.
Which means 95.3% are either recovered or in mild condition.

Take care, everyone, nevertheless.

India has now reached 1 million cases and becoming the third country to do so after the US and Brazil.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51413
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 09:17:17 AM »
Quote from: claude_24hrs on Yesterday at 04:55:04 AM

India has now reached 1 million cases and becoming the third country to do so after the US and Brazil.

Claude, please provide a reputable LINK to all Covid news and facts.

Undocumented info here will likely be deleted. Reputable news sources INFO is welcome.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2015
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 09:40:59 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:17:17 AM
Quote from: claude_24hrs on Yesterday at 04:55:04 AM

India has now reached 1 million cases and becoming the third country to do so after the US and Brazil.

Claude, please provide a reputable LINK to all Covid news and facts.

Undocumented info here will likely be deleted. Reputable news sources INFO is welcome.

Here you go Peach (forgot to add link that I lost in my mind):

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/16/asia/india-wealth-gap-coronavirus-intl-hnk/index.html
Logged

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 06:09:43 PM »
My small county has had 17 new cases reported in the last 5 days  :groan: 7 of those today.  We are up to 130 cases. Included in those cases are an 11 year old girl and a 15 year old girl. 2 19 year old (1 male, 1 female) were listed on the report of July 9th.  Our age is skewing lower and lower.

However, of the 130 cases there have only been 4 deaths and 16 hospitalizations.

With the new health advisory system in place, 19 counties are now required to wear masks when out in public.  The county just north of mine is one of them and it is the county most people go to for shopping facilities that we don't have in town or various medical specialists.  Thank goodness my specialist appointment was last month in that county so I have no need to visit it. I'll be staying right in my town for the time being.  I can get what groceries I need and if I can't find something, there's always Amazon.

The last time I ran the state population percentages numbers a couple days ago, 20 states have reached the 1% of the population having tested positive. New York is over 2% and New Jersey is close at 1.97%.  However, of the 10 largest population states, even though Ohio has had a large increase in numbers lately, we are still at 38th and the lowest of those 10 states.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 