DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
May 24, 2021, 05:06:59 PM
Do we have any info on whether the original TAR33 cast return to film after COVID ends or TAR33 gets scrapped?

Sidenote:

If they resume on filming TAR33, I can totally see a skip for Asia and Oceania
The cases in there are still rising (Typically India,Japan,Taiwan)
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
May 25, 2021, 07:06:44 AM
Quote from: Parovic on May 24, 2021, 05:06:59 PM
Do we have any info on whether the original TAR33 cast return to film after COVID ends or TAR33 gets scrapped?


While they initially said that the Tar 33 cast would return I doubt that it will be the case. Once they start filming again I suspect they will start again rather than continue the S33 route. I suspect that the initial cast will be invited back if they wish but I doubt they will all return.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
May 25, 2021, 12:13:41 PM
Quote from: Parovic on May 24, 2021, 05:06:59 PM
Do we have any info on whether the original TAR33 cast return to film after COVID ends or TAR33 gets scrapped?

Sidenote:

If they resume on filming TAR33, I can totally see a skip for Asia and Oceania
The cases in there are still rising (Typically India,Japan,Taiwan)

Last week they said they hope to film by the end of the year and will as soon as a route opens up. The EU is the fist big block thats gonna let vaccinated Americans in and thats as soon as they can get a good verification system.  I took that as them scrapping the original route and would wager theyll just invite everyone back, recast for those who cant, and start over.

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
May 25, 2021, 01:10:20 PM
TPTB have made clear a number of times, their plan is to resume filming of 33 with the same teams and finishing that production. Its still unclear what they specifically will need to do so. Its not just any one factor related to the pandemic, theres a whole bunch of them. Saying the end of the year is just a educated guess on their part. Late in 2022 might be as much an educated guess.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
May 25, 2021, 02:40:31 PM
What I understand:

33 to continue with original cast.

HOPE is to be able to go out by end of this year.

34/35 tentatively approved with hopes for filming in 2022.

ALL depending on covid and worldwide situation of course.

After all we have been thru in past 15 months, I think we all know that NOTHING is set in stone, NOTHING is promised.

BUT...there is TAR HOPE.  :-*
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
May 25, 2021, 05:57:48 PM
IMO these rich countries in Asia and Oceania are suffering from their own successes now. At some point, theyre gonna have to rip the bandaid off and start vaccinating faster. Especially now that other rich countries like the US & UK, Canada, and most of the EU have legitimately turned a corner. I think some people who live in places where theres never been a big outbreak are more scared of the vaccine than the virus and the vaccine is the only way out of this. I think theyre really gonna start feeling the pressure by the fall after seeing people in peer nations be able to travel over the summer.  Some of them may not be there by the time they hope to shoot late this year (if they can) but they should be there by the theoretical shoot of 34 next spring or summer.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
May 25, 2021, 06:58:06 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 25, 2021, 02:40:31 PM
What I understand:

33 to continue with original cast.

HOPE is to be able to go out by end of this year.

34/35 tentatively approved with hopes for filming in 2022.

ALL depending on covid and worldwide situation of course.

After all we have been thru in past 15 months, I think we all know that NOTHING is set in stone, NOTHING is promised.

BUT...there is TAR HOPE.  :-*

Any update on amazing race Canada ?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
May 25, 2021, 07:39:25 PM
Quote from: cerealking on May 25, 2021, 05:57:48 PM
IMO these rich countries in Asia and Oceania are suffering from their own successes now. At some point, theyre gonna have to rip the bandaid off and start vaccinating faster. Especially now that other rich countries like the US & UK, Canada, and most of the EU have legitimately turned a corner. I think some people who live in places where theres never been a big outbreak are more scared of the vaccine than the virus and the vaccine is the only way out of this. I think theyre really gonna start feeling the pressure by the fall after seeing people in peer nations be able to travel over the summer.  Some of them may not be there by the time they hope to shoot late this year (if they can) but they should be there by the theoretical shoot of 34 next spring or summer.

Cerealking I'm from Australia and its all good to say that be the truth is vaccination stock is an issue. It is increasingly difficult to source the vaccines as shipments are constantly redirected to 'countries that need them more' (which makes sense) making it difficult to speed up vaccination rates. It also doesn't help that the vaccine we have the most of is now not recommended for under 50's so we are having to wait for more shipments of Pfizer to arrive from Europe.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
May 25, 2021, 07:47:06 PM
Quote from: zacz on May 25, 2021, 07:39:25 PM
Quote from: cerealking on May 25, 2021, 05:57:48 PM
IMO these rich countries in Asia and Oceania are suffering from their own successes now. At some point, theyre gonna have to rip the bandaid off and start vaccinating faster. Especially now that other rich countries like the US & UK, Canada, and most of the EU have legitimately turned a corner. I think some people who live in places where theres never been a big outbreak are more scared of the vaccine than the virus and the vaccine is the only way out of this. I think theyre really gonna start feeling the pressure by the fall after seeing people in peer nations be able to travel over the summer.  Some of them may not be there by the time they hope to shoot late this year (if they can) but they should be there by the theoretical shoot of 34 next spring or summer.

Cerealking I'm from Australia and its all good to say that be the truth is vaccination stock is an issue. It is increasingly difficult to source the vaccines as shipments are constantly redirected to 'countries that need them more' (which makes sense) making it difficult to speed up vaccination rates. It also doesn't help that the vaccine we have the most of is now not recommended for under 50's so we are having to wait for more shipments of Pfizer to arrive from Europe.


Its totally true the supply is an issue at the moment but by the end of the year its not gonna be. If I understand correctly (they were talking about this on the Economists COVID podcast today), Australias issue was putting all the eggs in the AZ basket but I also read theres supposed to be a huge delivery of Pfizer in September. Stock was the issue for a lot of rich countries early on but it seems with time, theyve all been able to get where they need to be.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
May 25, 2021, 08:50:38 PM
Even if they are delivered in September (and most sources I've seen say late October) then its going to be well into 2022 until sufficient numbers are vaccinated.

I work in healthcare and while things could be done better and more efficiently our hands are tied at the moment. We cannot just 'ramp up vaccinations' easily. We also cannot just give AZ to everyone when it goes against health advise despite what some people say.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
May 26, 2021, 11:56:23 PM
Quote from: Parovic on May 24, 2021, 05:06:59 PM
Do we have any info on whether the original TAR33 cast return to film after COVID ends or TAR33 gets scrapped?

Production has said that they plan to resume TAR 33 where they left off and with the same cast, since no one has withdrawn. If a team chooses not to return I could see them asking the eliminated team if they want to come back so that they dont have to film the London and Glasgow legs again.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
June 11, 2021, 02:24:57 PM
So, since they initially filmed early 2020. do we have any leaks on who are the teams rumored to be on 33???
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
June 11, 2021, 02:25:47 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 25, 2021, 02:40:31 PM
What I understand:

33 to continue with original cast.

HOPE is to be able to go out by end of this year.

34/35 tentatively approved with hopes for filming in 2022.

ALL depending on covid and worldwide situation of course.

After all we have been thru in past 15 months, I think we all know that NOTHING is set in stone, NOTHING is promised.

BUT...there is TAR HOPE.  :-*

what are the teams rumoured to be on 33???
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
June 11, 2021, 02:36:01 PM
Well technically we do but they have been taken off the website and kept secret to protect their identities
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
June 11, 2021, 03:36:44 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on June 11, 2021, 02:36:01 PM
Well technically we do but they have been taken off the website and kept secret to protect their identities

Can u dm me the teams? I'm curious to find out :( I promise i wont spread it online, im sure if they already got leaked here, it wont change anything
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
June 11, 2021, 10:20:35 PM
Quote from: daydreamer015 on June 11, 2021, 03:36:44 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on June 11, 2021, 02:36:01 PM
Well technically we do but they have been taken off the website and kept secret to protect their identities

Can u dm me the teams? I'm curious to find out :( I promise i wont spread it online, im sure if they already got leaked here, it wont change anything

NO>

And please do NOT ask here again.

Any available team info was DELIBERATELY removed so that the teams themselves would be in no jeopardy.

Please respect that decision and DO NOT keep asking.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
June 17, 2021, 08:36:12 AM
As of today, vaccinated Americans can visited all EU member states. Huge step forward to getting the show off the ground IMO.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
June 17, 2021, 03:07:53 PM
Since the three legs already completed were in Europe, I tend weve a ways to go on that. Travelers are still going to have to prove theyve been fully vaccinated, and of course there is rising concern about the Delta variant thats spreading among people who arent vaccinated fully, and even fully vaccinated people have a one in ten chance of not been protected from that variant which was first discovered in India,
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
June 17, 2021, 05:56:01 PM
Not to mention it also doesn't apply to all EU nations.  There are many still, like Sweden, that have fairly complicated requirements for entry-- especially non-essential entry-- that rely on your country of origin (of which the United States is not exempt).

Fast tracking non-essential travel for the sake of a reality TV show is a pretty awful thing to do in countries that have significantly low vaccination rates and it may be all the lousier when teams show up in countries that have tougher restrictions only to find that a lot more of the exciting tasks on the race would need to be replaced with lower-effort ones in light of extended closures at popular landmark sites, continued lockdowns, and early curfews.

Eagerness is one thing; impatience is harmful.

TAR will be one of the last regularly-filmed TV shows to resume production.  Properly accounting not only for teams but for the hundreds of logistical elements (foreign and local crew) is going to take ages to resume in light of the pandemic.  If it's rushed and goes poorly, it only sets the whole thing back further, and continually stop-starting it will kill it.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
June 17, 2021, 06:47:17 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on June 17, 2021, 03:07:53 PM
Since the three legs already completed were in Europe

I thought only 2 legs were completed and they were in the middle of filming leg 3 when production got suspended.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
June 18, 2021, 07:01:39 AM
So....I have reason to thnk that TAR 33 will resume. And hopefully by late this fall. BUT all of you are correct in that there is MUCH to consider and Covid and its variants remain a world wide issue. Things are changing day to day.

Trust in that WRP will be considering ALL of these issues and will keep our cast and crew safe. I expect that we will see numerous changes in trasport. Unlikely to be able to enter into random taxis, I thnk self drving is way more likely. WITH significant restrictions on asking locals for help/info/directions.

Just know that our beloved TAR producers will be covering ALL the bases to ensure everyone's safety.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Yesterday at 05:08:38 PM
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on June 17, 2021, 06:47:17 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on June 17, 2021, 03:07:53 PM
Since the three legs already completed were in Europe

I thought only 2 legs were completed and they were in the middle of filming leg 3 when production got suspended.
From the information we have, it seems like three legs were filmed and they were about to fly out to film the fourth
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Yesterday at 07:52:07 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on June 18, 2021, 07:01:39 AM
So....I have reason to thnk that TAR 33 will resume. And hopefully by late this fall. BUT all of you are correct in that there is MUCH to consider and Covid and its variants remain a world wide issue. Things are changing day to day.

Trust in that WRP will be considering ALL of these issues and will keep our cast and crew safe. I expect that we will see numerous changes in trasport. Unlikely to be able to enter into random taxis, I thnk self drving is way more likely. WITH significant restrictions on asking locals for help/info/directions.

Just know that our beloved TAR producers will be covering ALL the bases to ensure everyone's safety.

While I do expect an increase in self driving, is there a possibility that some legs can have pre-selected drivers that have been tested? (Similar to the Colombia legs as a recent exampel)
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Yesterday at 09:39:55 PM
https://www.goldderby.com/feature/phil-keoghan-the-amazing-race-tough-as-nails-video-interview-1204310114

""Needless to say, Race is not the easiest show to pick back up again, but Keoghan shares that producers have come up with a plan to safely resume production. CBS wants us back on the schedule. They want us to come up with a plan, he states. I think we have a plan that will work in this world that we live in. But the expectation from the network is that we get Season 33 finished and then we roll into more seasons again.

