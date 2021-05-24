Not to mention it also doesn't apply to all EU nations. There are many still, like Sweden, that have fairly complicated requirements for entry-- especially non-essential entry-- that rely on your country of origin (of which the United States is not exempt).



Fast tracking non-essential travel for the sake of a reality TV show is a pretty awful thing to do in countries that have significantly low vaccination rates and it may be all the lousier when teams show up in countries that have tougher restrictions only to find that a lot more of the exciting tasks on the race would need to be replaced with lower-effort ones in light of extended closures at popular landmark sites, continued lockdowns, and early curfews.



Eagerness is one thing; impatience is harmful.



TAR will be one of the last regularly-filmed TV shows to resume production. Properly accounting not only for teams but for the hundreds of logistical elements (foreign and local crew) is going to take ages to resume in light of the pandemic. If it's rushed and goes poorly, it only sets the whole thing back further, and continually stop-starting it will kill it.