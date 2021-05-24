IMO these rich countries in Asia and Oceania are suffering from their own successes now. At some point, theyre gonna have to rip the bandaid off and start vaccinating faster. Especially now that other rich countries like the US & UK, Canada, and most of the EU have legitimately turned a corner. I think some people who live in places where theres never been a big outbreak are more scared of the vaccine than the virus and the vaccine is the only way out of this. I think theyre really gonna start feeling the pressure by the fall after seeing people in peer nations be able to travel over the summer. Some of them may not be there by the time they hope to shoot late this year (if they can) but they should be there by the theoretical shoot of 34 next spring or summer.