I've been trying to work out how to make the T-Junction sign (with its twelve spaces) work with the increasingly small number of teams we have left. And I think I have it.



What if... the T-Junction leg is ALSO the return leg we're all expecting to happen? One way or another there will be eight current teams racing on Tuesday (either someone goes tomorrow and we're down to eight, or tomorrow's a NEL and there's still nine but the NEL winners are exempt), so we'd need at least three extra teams to justify the T-Junction sign being designed the way it is (if there were eight, it'd just be two groups of four; nine or ten and it'd be 5x1 grids instead of the 3x2 layout used). So what if whoever splits the teams up also has to give each group two eliminated teams, with the losers still voting out one team and all the eliminated players who survive returning to the race?