I don't think this means more than 1 team (it says A stoneaway team)

What I'm hoping is happening is:

- They introduce the new team, they must finish in the top 3 (or avoid bottom 2/3) to win their way in the leg, if not they are eliminated instead of the last place team.
- Leg 8 is NEL
- Leg 9 is the T-Junction with 9 teams left, ( 2 teams of 4 + the first class pass team) then 8 after voting off a team.

If they added some legs to go to Tasmania, I wouldn't be surprise to see a leg with just the eliminated teams fighting to win one spot back!
Just when you think the race cant get any crazier  think again, because the second week held even more hurdles, betrayals and walk outs than the last! who's ready for Week 3?

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/articles/karmas-a-bi-the-feuds-betrayals-and-heartbreaks-from-week-2/tpa210209vubny?fbclid=IwAR1J-6zUj7SzEGm24EGSyTG6kPI3touHMUUMawWYID1f73d0VgnwEIDNywo
Another HUGE week of the Race is about to kick off! Catch up on where we're at with Tim and Rod 💪

#AmazingRaceAU 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/450087729475688/
I've been trying to work out how to make the T-Junction sign (with its twelve spaces) work with the increasingly small number of teams we have left. And I think I have it.

What if... the T-Junction leg is ALSO the return leg we're all expecting to happen? One way or another there will be eight current teams racing on Tuesday (either someone goes tomorrow and we're down to eight, or tomorrow's a NEL and there's still nine but the NEL winners are exempt), so we'd need at least three extra teams to justify the T-Junction sign being designed the way it is (if there were eight, it'd just be two groups of four; nine or ten and it'd be 5x1 grids instead of the 3x2 layout used). So what if whoever splits the teams up also has to give each group two eliminated teams, with the losers still voting out one team and all the eliminated players who survive returning to the race?
Yeah I guess right now it would work.. there is only 4 eliminated teams that could come back (Moms/Friends/Father-Daughter/Jess&Stefa) so it would work. But let's not forget that the grid of 12 could also be an exemple they used to explain and not mean anything.

What is weird about having just 4 teams on the t-junction is that it's pretty easy to have a tie...5 would work more.

At this point, I don't now anything... lol
Interesting new article, never heard a host reveal their salary before. Beau Ryan earned 800,000 "dollary-doos" (sorry, lol) for hosting TAR Australia this year. https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/beau-ryan-800k-for-hosting-amazing-race-straya.html
Just a thought I had. I read somewhere heron RFF that Sydney may be the final leg so could ACT be the final leg before the final with one team winning the first class pass on the final 4 and skipping the ACT leg going straight to the final? Just a thought that could happen as we know anything can on this season. 
Did we have any idea about this new MM team of stowaways? Or is did this come as a shock to all?

I know the FF stowaway team was speculated but did we hav anything on this new MM one? Also do we think there will be any more stowaways after this either?
Pacing-wise there has to be at least one more. Otherwise, we're getting NEL/EL every other leg till the end.
Someone here said they thought there was one f/f, one m/m and one m/f...
So who knows...

But I feel like it's starting to get late to add teams.. like it's already not very fair, but adding someone at leg 14 or 15 out of 25 is even worst.
Did we have any idea about this new MM team of stowaways? Or is did this come as a shock to all?

I know the FF stowaway team was speculated but did we hav anything on this new MM one? Also do we think there will be any more stowaways after this either?

This season was a pain for detectives. The intruders were on our radar but we couldn't confirm. There should be 2 but who knows at this point.
Happy Hump Day! 🐫

Our newest team are leading the #AmazingRaceAU at the end of week 3! 👊

The race continues 7.30 Sunday

It's not a competition without a bit of trash talk😂

Watch #AmazingRaceAU on-demand now!

https://10play.com.au/.../season-2/episode-1/tpv210131njwvi

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/469463910853468/
Why is life like this?😩👎

#AmazingRaceAU 7.30 Sunday

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1341710532850939/
