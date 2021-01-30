Episode listings for the week starting Feb 7th have been released. Key notes:



1. Episodes are moving from Monday-to-Wednesday to Sunday-to-Tuesday after this week. (I was expecting this as soon as their other big show for this part of the year was announced as premiering on Wednesday the 24th, but still: that's not good for the show; Sunday is MUCH more competitive than Wednesday.)



2. Sunday's episode is confirmed as Townsville, and features a 100-metre cliff abseil as the Road Block.



3. Monday's episode features that challenge from the preview with a bunch of poles hanging over the side of a boat, which appears to be a Survivor-style endurance challenge.



4. Tuesday's episode features a takeoff of TAR16's Seychelles treasure map task, and "the sixth Pit Stop", which would seem to confirm that each episode is a self-contained leg and we're not doing the HaMerotz scheduling.