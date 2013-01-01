« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
RACE PREP 101: Get those muscles ready! 💪

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tomorrow on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/410868086659277
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Who better to give our brand new racers some hot tips than some familiar faces from last season 🔥

#AmazingRaceAU, starts 7.30 tomorrrow on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2663939910565721
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Get up to speed with the race rules before we take off tomorrow night ⚠️

#AmazingRaceAU, starts 7.30 Monday on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Episode listings for the week starting Feb 7th have been released. Key notes:

1. Episodes are moving from Monday-to-Wednesday to Sunday-to-Tuesday after this week. (I was expecting this as soon as their other big show for this part of the year was announced as premiering on Wednesday the 24th, but still: that's not good for the show; Sunday is MUCH more competitive than Wednesday.)

2. Sunday's episode is confirmed as Townsville, and features a 100-metre cliff abseil as the Road Block.

3. Monday's episode features that challenge from the preview with a bunch of poles hanging over the side of a boat, which appears to be a Survivor-style endurance challenge.

4. Tuesday's episode features a takeoff of TAR16's Seychelles treasure map task, and "the sixth Pit Stop", which would seem to confirm that each episode is a self-contained leg and we're not doing the HaMerotz scheduling.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
There's nothing like opening up a freshie! If last season's was anything to go by, tonight's first clue is going to be a cracker 👀

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1084572308728299
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Happy Race day, Bourkie! And thank you, Australia, for another season of TAR during a pandemic.

Only a few hours to go!
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Bigger challenges, bigger characters, the toughest Amazing Race you've ever seen BEGINS 7.30 TONIGHT 🏃 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
This year we've got some spicy new tricks up our sleeve! Introducing the First Class Pass and the T-Junction which are set to be an absolute ripper 😈

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/437994640582073
