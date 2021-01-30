« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #125 on: January 30, 2021, 11:07:25 PM
RACE PREP 101: Get those muscles ready! 💪

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tomorrow on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/410868086659277
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #126 on: January 30, 2021, 11:07:53 PM
Who better to give our brand new racers some hot tips than some familiar faces from last season 🔥

#AmazingRaceAU, starts 7.30 tomorrrow on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2663939910565721
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 01:13:16 AM
Get up to speed with the race rules before we take off tomorrow night ⚠️

#AmazingRaceAU, starts 7.30 Monday on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 05:42:41 AM
Episode listings for the week starting Feb 7th have been released. Key notes:

1. Episodes are moving from Monday-to-Wednesday to Sunday-to-Tuesday after this week. (I was expecting this as soon as their other big show for this part of the year was announced as premiering on Wednesday the 24th, but still: that's not good for the show; Sunday is MUCH more competitive than Wednesday.)

2. Sunday's episode is confirmed as Townsville, and features a 100-metre cliff abseil as the Road Block.

3. Monday's episode features that challenge from the preview with a bunch of poles hanging over the side of a boat, which appears to be a Survivor-style endurance challenge.

4. Tuesday's episode features a takeoff of TAR16's Seychelles treasure map task, and "the sixth Pit Stop", which would seem to confirm that each episode is a self-contained leg and we're not doing the HaMerotz scheduling.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 06:50:24 PM
There's nothing like opening up a freshie! If last season's was anything to go by, tonight's first clue is going to be a cracker 👀

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1084572308728299
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 06:51:47 PM
Happy Race day, Bourkie! And thank you, Australia, for another season of TAR during a pandemic.

Only a few hours to go!
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 06:59:44 PM
Bigger challenges, bigger characters, the toughest Amazing Race you've ever seen BEGINS 7.30 TONIGHT 🏃 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 07:08:21 PM
This year we've got some spicy new tricks up our sleeve! Introducing the First Class Pass and the T-Junction which are set to be an absolute ripper 😈

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/437994640582073
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 08:58:05 PM
Beau mentioned in an interview this morning that they didn't make it to WA. So which one is it :duno:

Starts around 1.40-1.55

https://www.kiis1065.com.au/entertainment/jackie-o-reveals-her-familys-involvement-with-filming-the-amazing-race/
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:56:47 PM
I mean, we've got the Pink Lake near Esperance in the promo and Beau tweeted from Broome during filming, so...
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:45:43 PM
Quote from: tarflyonthewall on Yesterday at 09:56:47 PM
I mean, we've got the Pink Lake near Esperance in the promo and Beau tweeted from Broome during filming, so...

There's only one famously pink lake in all of Australia, it's likely. Seems it was only Victoria they couldn't visit
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 11:47:18 PM
Guys if you follow the instructions on how to watch...there is an 11 minute video of the first 11 minutes.

First CLUE!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 11:52:42 PM
In Mossman
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #138 on: Today at 12:09:45 AM
Bomb task!
