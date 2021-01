I understand today is all about TAR32's finale but would you just look at this promo for TAR Australia 5!This season is going to be EPIC! There's a diverse, entertaining cast (Sikh's, Aboriginals, Woman with on arm?, Maori's?), the locations look amazing, the tasks look amazing!Bring on February! I think this season is going to be even better than TAR Australia 2 and that's saying something!