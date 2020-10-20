« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*  (Read 20053 times)

1 Member and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51735
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #75 on: October 20, 2020, 10:33:41 AM »
https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1317970794601881600?s=20


Video...coming in 2021

In 2021, The Amazing Race is IN Australia. What corner of this big brown land of ours do YOU want to see our racers journey through? The Race begins in 2021 on 10.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3022
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #76 on: October 20, 2020, 02:35:44 PM »
Sorry, Bourkie. That means no stops in Melbourne :P
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2290
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #77 on: November 03, 2020, 12:57:17 AM »
Logged

Offline tar fan

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 47
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #78 on: November 05, 2020, 04:27:45 AM »
Logged

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51735
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #79 on: November 07, 2020, 09:18:30 PM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5462
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #80 on: Today at 06:17:40 PM »
Quote
Filming for The Amazing Race Australia has finally come to a close, after Channel 10 were forced to shut down production earlier in the year due to COVID-19 fears.

And despite the new series being localised across Australia due to the pandemic, it's reportedly one of the most 'extraordinary' seasons to date.

According to TV Tonight, Beverley McGarvey, Chief Content Officer for ViacomCBS Australia, said: 'The Amazing Race Australia finished filming on the weekend.

'The footage that I have seen so far is extraordinary. It really showcases our beautiful country and the teams competing this year are competitive, creative and very diverse.

'The teams at Eureka and 10 have done a superb job.'

It's not yet been confirmed when the show will air, but ex-NRL star Beau Ryan will be returning as the show's host.

The network released an action-packed trailer just last week, with contestants spotted exploring Australia while doing a series of challenges.

The show is expected to air after I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has crowned its jungle king or queen.

Channel Ten announced they'd changed the show's format to domestic travel in March.

They remained confident Australia's 'tropical rainforests, [the] arid red desert of the outback and cool mountainous hinterlands' would prove an entertaining challenge.

The sheer vastness and contrasting environment of Australia will create a unique and challenging backdrop to the most amazing race on earth,' the spokesperson said.

Last year's season visited Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, and Mongolia.

Newlyweds Tim and Rod Sattler-Jones were crowned the winners during the race's final leg in Africa.

A Channel 10 spokesman told Daily Mail Australia at the time: 'The welfare of cast and crew is of the upmost importance and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure their protection.'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8972669/The-Amazing-Race-Australia-finishes-filming-Channel-Ten-shut-production-amid-COVID-19.html
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 